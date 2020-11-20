run75441 | November 20, 2020 10:54 am



Dan, Eric, and I met with programmers to review planned improvements to the image and functionality of AB. This was mostly relegated to the front page. Some things we touched upon:

Making the front page I and Android phone readable and functional. This carries over into tablet use also. In the past, it was told to us, readers went to contortions to read the various posts.

Restructure the front page to allow for other links akin to what EV had so as to introduce new and meaningful discussions on open threads besides authored posts.

A general cleanup of it. I am sure Dan and Eric can add to this also.

On the comment page for each post or open thread:

We are adding better punctuation capabilities so you can bold, link, and do other things which will enhance your comments.

Make it more readable, enlarge the comment box so you can see what you have already wrote and continue to write.

Hopefully provide a capability to post pictures, graphs, etc.

Our readers and commenters are intelligent and sophisticated. We are hoping to ratchet up the dialogue a bit and provide a better experience. Feel free to ask questions here or directly to Dan and Eric also. Each may add something I have missed. Ideas are still welcome if given to us soon and are also doable.

Thanks !

run75441 (sometimes known as 24601)

Bill