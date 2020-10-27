The 2020 Presidential and Senate nowcasts: in 2020 the “blue wall” looks very likely to hold, but expect surprises in the Senate

New York has just started early voting. This number should easily top 50% by Election Day. For these voters, the race is already over. Those votes are going to stay put. Finally, the Senate elections show very little variation from Presidential polling in the affected States. Only in tight Presidential swing States does it look like the Senate results might turn out differently.

So here is this week’s penultimate update.

Trump has continued to have a bad October, as in the past 2+ weeks since the first debate and his own diagnosis of COVID-19, his approval rating has declined. It dropped by another -0.2% this week to 42.6, although his disapproval rate also declined -0.6% to 53.6%. This is still within the normal range of approval going back over 3.5 years:

Here is this week’s updated map through October 17 for the Presidential election. To refresh, here is how it works:

– States where the race is closer than 3% are shown as toss-ups.

– States where the range is between 3% to 5% are light colors.

– States where the range is between 5% and 10% are medium colors.

– States where the candidate is leading by 10% plus are dark colors.

A reminder: next week I will also include a map that includes any State with a 1%+ differential to the “lean Democrat/GOP” category.

The only change of note this week was that Nevada fell just barely into the “lean Biden” category so that Biden’s “solid” plus “likely” Electoral College votes declined by 6 to 273, meaning that Biden still doesn’t need Florida or Arizona in order to win. Three Trump States, Alaska, Nebraska, and Utah, tightened to “lean” and “likely” Trump, respectively, while Kansas moved from “likely” to “solid” Trump.

Biden’s support improved to or remained at 50%+ in Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Florida and North Carolina were 49%+. Only Arizona declined below 49%. This makes it extremely hard for Trump to mount a successful comeback in those States.