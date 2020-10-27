Open thread October 27, 2020 Dan Crawford | October 27, 2020 8:16 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Obama and Biden left an economy standing on third base, and Trump has taken it back to the batter’s box.
” When the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter come out on October 29, they are likely to show a significant growth in the economy compared to the second quarter. If so, we can expect statements by President Trump and his supporters about how great the economy has performed during his term and another tweet claiming that electing Vice President Biden “Will kill your Stocks, 401k’s, and the ECONOMY. BIG CRASH!” As an alternative you have a forecast from Goldman Sachs that says “A blue wave this November led by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would lead to a surge in economic growth.”
How do you decide? An objective way to evaluate these claims would be
to compare the performance of various economic indicators during this
administration with the performance of previous administrations. I
present here two measures for this comparison; the growth in real GDP,
and the growth in the stock market as measured by the Dow Jones
Industrial Average (DJIA). The time series data of these measures and
others discussion are available in an essay on MeasuringWorth.com.
The effect of the pandemic can be seen when you rank these twelve by
their first three and a half years and find that Trump is last with a
decrease of 3.3%, 9.0 percentage points behind Obama who’s first year
had negative growth because of the Great Recession. The economy has
grown faster during Democratic administrations.”
