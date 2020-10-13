Open thread October 13, 2020 Dan Crawford | October 13, 2020 5:43 am Tags: open thread Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Just a thought on the Social Security (so-called) Trust Fund. There is all of three years of full payout “saved up” in there — not counting one year for legal solvency. That is supposed to cover many coming generations of retirees? That’s the setup.
That realization is why I now call it the loaves and fishes fund — after the miracle where Jesus famously fed 5000 people with a few loaves and fishes. Alternately, perhaps Social Security knows the exact date of Jesus’ return (and the end of the world) and can match it to just the point when “Social Security will run out of money” (if you don’t count income from the FICA tax).
Now I no longer call it the TF — I call it the JCF. :-O
Coberly! Help!
Where is Coberly when you really need him?!
When you need him.
Course, you could hit the Social Security tag and find out what you plainly do not know.