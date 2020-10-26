No Bumper Crop in 2020

We took a trip this weekend, driving 180 miles each way on I-5 through Oregon and Washington State. We kept our eyes peeled for bumper stickers relating to the upcoming election but counted only three for Trump and an amazing zero for Biden.

I’ve never seen anything like this before in the US. (In Europe bumper stickers don’t seem to exist at all.) Just four years ago you could see Clinton and Trump plastered on cars everywhere.

Is this your experience too?

And what does it mean? This election is supposed to be attracting more interest than any in decades; why is it practically stickerless? Is it because there are fewer non-virtual events and less door-to-door canvassing where bumper stickers can be handed out?