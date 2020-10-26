No Bumper Crop in 2020

We took a trip this weekend, driving 180 miles each way on I-5 through Oregon and Washington State. We kept our eyes peeled for bumper stickers relating to the upcoming election but counted only three for Trump and an amazing zero for Biden.
I’ve never seen anything like this before in the US. (In Europe bumper stickers don’t seem to exist at all.) Just four years ago you could see Clinton and Trump plastered on cars everywhere.
Is this your experience too?
And what does it mean? This election is supposed to be attracting more interest than any in decades; why is it practically stickerless? Is it because there are fewer non-virtual events and less door-to-door canvassing where bumper stickers can be handed out?
Is it because politics has gotten so hostile that motorists are ambivalent at best about expressing themselves in places where they might be vulnerable. Free speech is one thing, but road kill is quite another.
Rural NY – farming area. Few Biden signs in our village, a few more Trump signs. More “Black Lives Matter” signs than either.
Tom:
I donated $150 to get 5 Biden-Harris masks, 2 bumper stickers and a yard sign. It took 4 weeks to get them but I and my family wear the masks—with mixed reactions— the bumper stickers are on our cars—no road rage so far—and the yard sign is high on a tree at my cottage in Western Wisconsin. There are a lot more Trump signs along the 50 miles of rural roads between the interstate and my place, but on my road there are only Biden signs. That county narrowly went for Trump in 2016 but narrowly went for Evers in 2018. Where I live in Indiana it is hopeless and we are prohibited from displaying any yard signs.
We put our Biden sign out front, inside the electric fence for keeping the deer from eating every damned thing. Now several of our neighbors put up Biden signs, and, since they've been good neighbors, we think even more highly of them. I live in town. The Trump signs are in the more rural areas that rely on government subsidies.