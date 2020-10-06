run75441 | October 6, 2020 8:37 pm



I am one of those losers and suckers who was in the military from 1968 to 1974. As my wife of 49 years would tell you, I came out of the Corp nuts so bad I told her never to get back in bed with me unless you wake me up first. I lost friends like most of us did then. It still bothers me from time to time, I was not there for them. To have this president belittle the loss of them plagues me. They were good people.

This is worth listening to and I hope you take the 24 minutes to listen to Michelle Obama. It is a soothing talk she presents. A special hat tip to Digsby at Hullabaloo for posting it and then inviting everyone to repost it. Michelle Obama “Imagine how it feels . . . ”

“Imagine how it feels . . . “