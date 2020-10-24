“I don’t know about the two gentlemen you mentioned.”

“It now seems the General Flynn was under investigation long before was common knowledge, It would have been impossible for me to know this.”

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him, I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.”

“I don’t know those gentleman. Now, it’s possible I have a picture with them because I have a picture with everybody. I don’t know them, I don’t know about them, I don’t know what they do.”

“Now you know Roger didn’t work for me in the campaign, Roger Stone didn’t work on the campaign, except way, way at the beginning, long before we’re talking about… Roger is somebody that I’ve always liked, but a lot of people like Roger. Some people probably don’t like Roger, but Roger Stone’s somebody I’ve always liked. … Roger wasn’t on my campaign except way at the beginning.”

Stormy Daniels

“I had nothing to do with her. So she can lie and she can do whatever she wants to do.”

George Papadopoulos

“I don’t know Papadopoulos. I don’t know him, I saw him sitting, in one picture, at a table with me. That’s the — that’s the only thing I know about him. I don’t know him. But they got him on — I guess, a couple of lies, is what they’re saying.”

“Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar.”

Paul Manafort

“I didn’t know Manafort well. He wasn’t with the campaign long.”

“I know Mr. Manafort — I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, but I know him. He was with the campaign, as you know, for a very short period of time, relatively short period of time.”

Michael Cohen

“He’s been a lawyer for me. Didn’t do big deals, did small deals. Not somebody that was with me that much, They make it sound like I didn’t live without him. … He was somebody that was probably with me for about 10 years. And I would see him sometimes, but when I had deals and big deals I had outside lawyers, and I have a lot of inside lawyers, too, in addition to Michael.”

Vladimir Putin

“I don’t know him. I met him a couple of times. I met him at the G-20. I think we could probably get along very well.”