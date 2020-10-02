Happy Every Economic Statistic in the World Day! 1. Jobless claims continue making glacial progress

1. Jobless claims
Another week of glacial progress in initial jobless claims, at levels worse than the worst weekly levels of the Great Recession.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, new jobless claims fell by -40,263 to 786,942. After seasonal adjustment (which is far less important than usual at this time), claims fell by -36,000 to 837,000, another new pandemic low. The 4 week moving average also declined by -11,750 to a new pandemic low of 867,250:
Continuing claims declined on a non-adjusted basis declined by -1,020,192 to 11,410,703. With the seasonal adjustment, they declined by -950,000 to 11,767,000. Both of these numbers are also new pandemic lows:
If you think this is bad, then just wait until February 2021. By the time that Covid-19 became community spread it was already early spring. We have yet to see how this thing really works under the most adverse conditions.
Employers add 661,000 jobs in September; US unemployment rate falls to 7.9%
via @BostonGlobe – October 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.
With September’s hiring gain, the economy has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were wiped out by the viral pandemic. The nearly 10 million jobs that remain lost exceed the number that the nation shed during the entire 2008-2009 Great Recession. By comparison with September, employers added nearly 1.5 million jobs in August, 1.8 million in July and 4.8 million in June.
The unemployment rate for September fell to 7.9 percent , down from 8.4 percent in August, the Labor Department said Friday. Since April, the jobless rate has tumbled from 14.7 percent . But last month’s drop in joblessness reflected largely a drop in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring. The government doesn’t count people as unemployed if they aren’t actively looking for a job.
Including part-time workers who would prefer full-time work and people who have stopped looking for a job a broader measure of what is called under-employment was 12.8 percent in September, down from 14.2 percent in August.
Last month’s job gains appeared to reflect mainly temporarily laid-off workers who were recalled to their old jobs, continuing a trend in place since April, rather than people joining new employers. In a worrisome sign, the number of Americans who say their jobs are gone for good rose to 3.8 million from 3.4 million.
The September jobs report coincides with other data that suggests that while the economic picture may be improving, the gains have slowed since summer. The economy is under pressure from a range of threats. They include the expiration of federal aid programs that had fueled rehiring and sustained the economy — from a $600-a-week benefit for the unemployed to $500 billion in forgivable short-term loans to small businesses.