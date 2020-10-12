There is no economic data today due to the Columbus Day observance.
So let me drop this graph of a metric I have been trying to find, of college educational attainment by age demographic, that I finally came across a couple of days ago:
It is commonplace that among Whites at least, support for Democrats is highly correlated by a college education. What is unclear is whether that is actually a function of education itself, or is simply confounded by age group.
The above graph shows are a steady rise in the percentage of both men and women with college degrees over the past 80 years. But we know that the strongest support for the GOP, and for Trump in particular, is in the age cohort of younger Boomers and the first half of Gen X, roughly birth years 1960-1970. That equates with college degrees being granted about 20 years later, from 1980 to 1990 or so.
Yet there is no notable exception in the growth of the percent of college-educated persons during the 1980s. That strongly suggests that it was the condition of the economy in particular during the 1970s and 1980s that led to such strong GOP identification among that age group, rather than their educational attainment.
I still haven’t found any good information that provides cross-tabs on both educational attainment and age group, to more specifically sort out the strongest correlation. So for now, this will have to do.
What is that chart you posted? It looks like percentage of population, by sex, with a college degree. You’d have to do some modeling and make some assumptions to turn it into an age cross section.
The census has 2019 educational attainment by roughly five year buckets. This gives a snapshot, but it ignores the longer life spans correlated with getting a college degree. See:
https://www.census.gov/content/census/en/data/tables/2019/demo/educational-attainment/cps-detailed-tables.html
There are also time series that might be useful at:
https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/educational-attainment/cps-historical-time-series.html
I think there is a big story to be written about the baby busters. Even back in the 1970s, there was a line between the early, say pre-1956, baby boomers and those born later. The National Lampoon used to joke about it. If you were born earlier, there were lots of jobs and all sorts of goodies, but if you were born later, you were slaving to get by. Now, social workers are familiar with this split. So many homeless and marginal sorts are late wave boomers.
Maybe the story is about the 1970s. Everyone looks back and wonders what the big deal was, aside from the horrors of disco. I’m seeing all sorts of articles arguing that the oil supply shocks were no big deal, but having lived through the era, that seems like saying that the attack on Pearl Harbor was no big deal as it barely damaged the harbor.
There was a global shock in the 1970s. I’m not sure if it was about energy or demographics. The early boomers were established by the time the 70s really started to bite. Meanwhile, the USSR stopped making a profit on its imperial holdings in eastern Europe. Was it the oil subsidies? Was it just too many people of the wrong age or who didn’t remember World War II?
Turchin would argue that World War II knocked out a good number of the elites and changed the resource to population ratio. We had the “golden era” with rapid population and economic growth, but elite competition started to intensify in the 1970s. Now we’re stuck with a pattern of bad and worse elites running things until the whole thing collapses. Maybe we can do better if we can understand the 1970s better.Post Comment