Weekly Indicators for September 21 – 25 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | September 28, 2020 9:06 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While the underlying economic data still looks positive, the possibility for disruption based on a full-blown Constitutional Crisis following the election can no longer be overlooked.

As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you right up to the moment about the economy