Sorry, partisans in denial: swing State polls have tightened

It’s a slow economic news week, so let me follow up with some further information about movement in the polls. My usual caution: polls are *NOT* forecasts, just nowcasts estimating what would happen if the election were today.
In the past few days, there is further evidence that Trump’s “law and order” message has resonated with at least a small subset of presumably white, probably older, voters. Below are some graphs from Nate Silver’s site of a few swing and swing-ish States. Note his graphs take into account national, as well as State-specific polls, but the net result is typically within 1% of what my average of State-only polling shows.
There has been a considerable narrowing of the race in Florida:
And also, to a bit lesser extent, in Pennsylvania:
There has also been some subdued movement in Georgia and in Iowa:
Michigan has narrowed slightly, although Biden’s lead remains pretty wide there:
On the other hand, there’s been no perceptible change in North Carolina:
And interestingly, in the two States that have been the epicenter of “Black Lives Matter” incidents, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Biden’s lead may actually have expanded slightly:
It is *way* overstating the case to say that “Biden’s in trouble.” He still has leads in all of the important swing States. And Trump is completely incapable of staying “on message.” He will inevitably rise to any bait that is immediately in front of him, and generate new controversies (like disparaging the military).
But, with “law and order,” telegraphing to conservative, older Whites that “the animals are loose,” he has found his *relatively* most resonant issue, and it shows in the polling.
Your not handling polling right. You need to extrapolate for polling biases and where remaining lagging votes will go.
My takeaway is that Biden is leading comfortably in the states that he needs in order to breach the 270 mark while Trump is in a dogfight with states that he needs just to get to 257 Electoral College votes. Trump needs to find an additional 12 votes to reach 269, which would throw the election to the House, where Trump would likely win. But if you’re fighting for the 257th vote it will be very tough to get find that 269th vote. Trump’s financial resources are strained and he’s having to devote time, money and effort in states like Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia that ought to be in the bag. Those are also expensive markets. Biden’s goal shouldn’t be win a blowout election; his first priority should be to get to 270. Anything beyond that is just gravy.
2slug:
Why would trump win in the House when it is controlled by Dems? What am I missing?
Run,
It is not the vote of the full House, but the vote of each state’s House Reps. 50 votes.
Ok, something I have forgotten over the years! Thank you.
Congress ….. Representatives States
Democratic … 232 ………………. 23
Republican ….198 ………………. 26
The House of Reps is in some
sense a real House of Reps.
There are more Dem Representatives, but
a majority of states have Republican delegations.
Under the 12th Amendment, with a tie in the
Electoral College, the House decides: each
state gets one vote to choose the president.
Call it the Final Electoral College Insult.
Lets remember, Trump only got 71000 votes more in Ohio than Mittens from 2012. In the Bag, Ohio never will be.
The polls always tighten as the election approaches. The tribes retreat to their corners after the conventions. Sometimes that trend can be reversed because of late breaking externals. But not often.
Only Florida shows notable tightening. Certainly not PA, although in GA and IA Trump is up a bit. Main theory for Florida tightening is appeal to Cuban-Americans there of the GOP conventino that made a big fuss abotu Cuba and Venezuela and had a Cuban American from there on.
Otherwise not all that much change, and it has widened in Wisconsin where all the Kenosha mess was, so this “tightening,” such as ii is, is not about the “law and order” theme playing out, maybe more like Florida Cuban Americans believing Biden is a socialist who will bring Castro or Maduro like rule to the US.
Barkley:
If you are correct and likely are such, what a misconception.
Funny thing is I see posts on Facebook by the Biden campaign about supposed polls that I think do not exist showing Biden behind Trump in various states, with these messages appealing for money to overcome this awful situation. I kind of find this annoying frankly.
As it is, I am not a pollyanna and think Trump could still win. It really does get down to a handful of states where Biden mostly has leads, but not really large ones. Just as in 2016, short term memory is two weeks long, so what happens in the last two weeks is super important, see the Comey move 11 days before the 2016 election that did Hillary in. And the things that can move it one way or the other then are things that ahead of time are completely unforeseeable.
No, it will not be a vaccine announcement. Polls show that 62% of the population is already skeptical of any such last minute announcement, which has in effect already been announced. That will not be new and will be no big deal if is announced, even though some Trumpisti are counting on it, like Hannity’s “the Great One,” Mark Levin, who thinks that Dems are “terrrified of this one word, vaccine.” No, not that, but something else we are not at all thinking about, although it can go either way.
Barkley:
“Whata surprise, trump and/or Republicans are lying?” I am shocked, shocked anyone would stoop so low as to lie and for others to now believe these lies after 2016. We probably should get odds as to whether the “anybody but trump or Biden” vote will exceed what it was in 2016. Six percent was what it was in 2016 and more than 3 times what it was in 2012.
I watched a bit of a C-span clip of a Trump Rally last night and saw rapture in the faces of the crowd. They stood anxiously waiting to exult a response. You could see them take a deep breath in preparation. Remember rapture?
Eat your heart out Aimee Semple McPherson.Post Comment