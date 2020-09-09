San Francisco skies Dan Crawford | September 9, 2020 9:33 pm A friend sends a picture of the sky at 9:30 AM in San Francisco CA. The color matches other pictures I have seen. Picture 1 Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
i happened to flip through a twitter thread last night with dozens of “orange sky’ photos up & down the west coast & In Australia…
https://twitter.com/ianbassin/status/1303557973176848385
The end of time, a scene from a nuclear winter, a time I never imagined seeing, … that hour before sunrise, the hour after sundown, someone turned the sun off, 15 lux, …hard to describe.
Seems there were two, maybe three high layers of smoke coming down from Washington and Oregon fires, and maybe some from the fire east of Chico.
More shots of SF
https://sfist.com/2020/09/09/14-photos-of-san-francisco-landmarks-under-a-bladerunner-2020-orange-sky/
That may be me walking Ocean Beach about 11 AMPost Comment