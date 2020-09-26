Open Thread September 26, 2020 run75441 | September 26, 2020 10:13 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Savoring the Thought of Graham being ousted.
“I am being killed financially,” Graham said on Fox News Channel in his first appearance of the day on Thursday. “This money is because they hate my guts.”
Harrison had a cheeky response on Twitter Thursday night: “Anybody else get the sense that @LindseyGrahamSC just realized he’s going to lose on November 3rd?”
“Help Me, Graham begs”
Can't think of a better guy to be ousted, well almost . . .