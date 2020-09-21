Dan Crawford | September 21, 2020 9:03 am



The most complicated election in modern history is coming

— soon. Are we prepared?

via @BostonGlobe – September 20

A TEST FOR DEMOCRACY

Experts worry about a nightmare election during a pandemic marred by disenfranchisement and chaos, followed by an acrimonious legal and political dispute over the results that would test the nation’s democratic resolve. …

(A lengthy article, in six parts.)

Chapter 1 – A history of disenfranchisement

Chapter 2 – Fear and mistrust

Chapter 3 – Running elections amid COVID-19

Chapter 4 – Legal battles

Chapter 5 – Disinformation and cybersecurity

Chapter 6 – Mail-in voting