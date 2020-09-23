Dr. Anthony Fauci kicks some Dr. Rand Paul butt
The lies and politics in this are so deep, it defies explanation. How can someone defend Rand’s decision? I sit and listen to this and then I listen to McConnell say the Repubs will appoint a new SCOTUS Justice shortly disallowing a new president from doing so. There is no honor in these people. They would just as soon sell us into slavery if it allows them the status to maintain their position. How will history judge these liars?
Sunetra Gupta of Oxford believes that Sweden has gotten to effective herd immunity with no more than 20% seropositive antibody presence because a large portion of the population has a good immunity from other types of coronaviruses antibodies. Sweden, to say the least, hasn't followed CDC or task force guidelines. Yet their case and fatality data has moved just as sharply to the good as New York's over the summer. New York seropositivity is approximately 25%. New York -at least in the NYC metro area – may have an immunity explanation for their good data rather than specific actions. Sen. Paul's comments are probably misguided, but Fauci is kind of silly to complement the fire chief for the low incidence of fire in the months after the inferno. "Things have been admirably quiet since that one 50 alarm fire".