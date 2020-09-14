run75441 | September 14, 2020 3:06 pm



In a recent conversation with one person who I would consider knowledgeable, I was led to this site. COVID-19 Live Vaccine Tracker. This is an initial rundown of various Covid vaccines being worked on by international companies and the phase they are in today. I will attempt to update this from time to time.

“A compilation of the active vaccine candidates being studied for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cures. This tracker will update periodically and will have the latest news and information.” The COVID-19 Live Vaccine Tracker, ContagionLive

Phase 3

Vaccine Name: mRNA-1273

Company: Moderna

Moderna’s phase 1 trial, mRNA-1273 vaccine: Results of treating novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were published July 14, 2020 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The NEJM reported on the results of potential vaccine induced protective responses in 45 adult participants receiving doses of 25, 100, or 250 μg (micrograms) throughout March and April 2020. Antibodies did occur and correlated with higher doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine as by anti–S-2P antibody GMT (geometric mean titer) ; 40,227 in the 25-μg group, 109,209 in the 100-μg group, and 213,526 in the 250-μg group.

With the second vaccination on day 57, the titers had again showed increased antibody GMT when tested; 299,751, 782,719, and 1,192,154 μg. Serum-neutralizing activity (antibody that defends a cell from a pathogen or infectious particle by neutralizing any effect it has biologically) was detected by two methods in all participants evaluated, with values generally similar to those in the upper half of the distribution of a panel of control convalescent serum (blood serum containing antibodies from disease or inoculation) specimens.

Adverse effects, includes half of the participants were fatigued, exhibiting chills, headache, myalgia, with pain at the injection site. Systemic adverse effects occurred after the second vaccination particularly with the highest dosage. Three participants (21%) in the 250-μg dose group reported one or more severe adverse events.

The mRNA-1273 vaccine had induced anti–SARS-CoV-2 impact with an immune response in all participants of varying intensity with no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified.

mRNA-1273 vaccine was given a Fast Track designation enrollment for a phase 2 trial at the end of May with an enrollment of 600 in 2 cohorts of those aged 18-55 years and those over 55 years.

A phase 3 trial involving 30,000 volunteers is receiving funding from BARDA and Operation Warp Speed. Participants in the study will receive either an injection of 100 μg mRA-1273 on Days 1 and 29 or a placebo.

Vaccine Name: Inactivated Vaccine

Company: Wuhan Institute of Biological Products; China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm)

The project involving Sinopharm and the Wuhan Institute of Virology are funded by the China Ministry of Science and Technology to achieve a goal of developing a vaccine utilizing inactivated vaccine. Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials with individuals of ages 6 and up are underway. As of June 16th, 1,120 volunteers participated in the phase 1 and 2 trials. The volunteers have received two injections of the vaccine at low, middle, or high dosing strengths or a placebo scheduled 14 days, 21 days or 28 days apart as reported by China National Biotec Group (CNBG). The seroconversion rate (time period during which a specific antibody develops and becomes detectable in the blood) for the 14-day and 21-day schedule of the mid-dose was 97.6%. At 28 days, it was 100%.

The Inactivate Vaccine appears to be working best at the middle strength when given 28 days apart. All participants in middle strength dosing regime developed neutralizing antibodies.

Sinopharm has initiated a phase 3 trial to evaluate their vaccine candidate in the United Arab Emirates. The country has authorized up to 15,000 participants aged 18 to 60 years to enroll.

Vaccine Name: CoronaVac

Company: Sinovac

Now known as CoronaVac, PiCoVacc has shown partial and complete protection in macaques against COVID-19, according to a paper published in the journal Science. Investigators said; in mice, rats, and nonhuman primates, the antibodies neutralized 10 representative SARS-CoV-2 strains. The vaccine was administered in 3 doses of 3 or 6 μg per dose.

Investigators moved forward with a phase 1/2 trial which demonstrated no serious adverse events, according to a company press release. The June statement also reported a positive immune response.

A phase 3 trial is underway in Brazil in conjunction with Instituto Butantan. Notaby, there are plans to enroll 9000 patients in the health care industry for that study.

Phase 2/3

Vaccine Name: AZD1222

Company: The University of Oxford; AstraZeneca; IQVIA

Previously known as ChAdOx1, University of Oxford and the Oxford Vaccine Group are introducing a chimpanzee adenovirus vaccine vector known now as AZD1222.

In a phase 1 and 2 trial of 1,090 healthy adult volunteers aged 18-55 years, investigators will administer two treatment arms with a single dose of the vaccine or a meningococcal vaccine. A third cohort will receive AZD1222 plus a booster shot after 4 weeks. A fourth arm will receive either the vaccine or a meningococcal vaccine plus 1 g acetaminophen every 6 hours for 24 hours. One gram of Tylenol administered. I wonder what purpose this serves?

Recent update by commenter Joel: “There were two adverse events (as reported by STAT on September 9) associated with the AstraZenica trial. Both events apparently involved individuals with MS. A recombinant chimp adenovirus vaccine might not be a good idea for people with an autoimmune disorder.

Vaccine Name: BNT162

Company: Pfizer, BioNTech

July 13: Pfizer and BioNTech, In a joint press release in July stated the phase 1/2 trial in Germany resulted in approval by the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute after testing it in 200 healthy adult participants. Pfizer suggested a vaccine could be available in the fall of 2020. Also in the press release, Pfizer stated their most promising candidate is a modified mRNA-based vaccine called BNT162b1.

That vaccine was tested at 10 μg, 30 μg and 100 μg, The investigators noted in a non-peer reviewed paper the highest doses saw adverse events resulting in participants not receiving a second dose. The authors believe that the well-tolerated dose could be between 10 μg and 30 μg.

BNT162b1 has received FDA Fast Track designation as well as another vaccine candidate called BNT162b2—and the CEO told media they may be ready for regulatory approval by the end of the year 2020.

August 5: Pfizer Canada and BioNTech SE signed an agreement with Canada to supply their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine subject to clinical success and Health Canada approval.

August 20: Pfizer, “Assuming clinical success, Pfizer and BioNTech are on track to seek regulatory review of BNT162b2 as early as October 2020. If regulatory authorization or approval is obtained, We plan to supply up to 100 million doses worldwide by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.” Pfizer, BioNTech May Seek FDA Approval in October

Key safety and immunogenicity data from the US phase 1 trial for the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate. At 30 μg recorded 7 days after the second dose resulted in SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing “geometric mean titers” (GMTs) in younger adults (18-55 years of age) 3.8 times the GMT of a panel of 38 sera (blood serum containing antibodies) of SARS-CoV2 convalescent patients. In older adults (65-85 years of age), the vaccine candidate elicited a neutralizing GMT 1.6 times the GMT of the same panel. BNT162b2 vaccine demonstrates a strong immunogenicity in younger and older adults.

BNT162b2 administration was well tolerated with mild to moderate fever in fewer than 20% of the participants.

September 14: Pfizer and BioNTech are planning to expand the enrollment of a phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial from 30,000 to 44,000 participants. Pfizer’s CEO has announced that the firm hopes to have a coronavirus vaccine beginning to roll out by the end of the year.

Phase 2

Vaccine Name: Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) live-attenuated vaccine

Company: University of Melbourne and Murdoch Children’s Research Institute; Radboud University Medical Center; Faustman Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital

Vaccine Name: Ad5-nCoV

Company: CanSino Biologics

Phase 1/2

Vaccine Name: Ad26.COV2.S

Company: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Vaccine Name: BBIBP-CorV

Company: Beijing Institute of Biological Products; China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm)

Vaccine Name: GX-19

Company: Genexine

Vaccine Name: Gam-COVID-Vac

Company: Gamaleya Research Institute, Acellena Contract Drug Research and Development

Vaccine Name: Self-amplifying RNA vaccine

Company: Imperial College London

Vaccine Name: LUNAR-COV19

Company: Arcturus Therapeutics and Duke-NUS Medical School

Vaccine Name: ZyCoV-D

Company: Zydus Cadila

Vaccine Name: NVX-CoV2373

Company: Novavax

Company: Sanofi and GSK

