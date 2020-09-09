Dan Crawford | September 9, 2020 9:47 pm



CBSNews Denver officially broke a record with 101 degrees on Saturday7 (Sept. 5) tied a record with 97 degrees on Sunday and came within two degrees of the record with 93 degrees on Sunday. Overall it was one of the hottest Labor Day weekends on record in Colorado.

DENVER (KDVR) — We set two record lows in Denver. The first occurred Tuesday night (Sept. 8) at 31 degrees. This ties 1962 for the earliest first freeze on record. The second record low occurred Wednesday morning at 31 degrees.