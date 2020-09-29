A Beady-Eyed Religious Fanatic For The Supreme Court

I know we are not supposed to pick on people for their religious views, but she does belong to a weird cult, the Praise for People group, which is not strictly Catholic as many have claimed, but did come out of the Catholic Charismatic movement in 1971 with most of its members Catholic. It accepts such things as speaking in tongues, which is not something generally accepted by most Catholics, generally, something practices by extreme Protestant sects. It also is sexist, with women forbidden from holding leadership positions and with each member having to follow the lead of a “Head.
Those defending Barrett claim she is “very intelligent.” I am sure she is, but that does not keep her from being a fanatic. She clerked for the late Justice Scalia, and conservatives want someone like him, but her views are more extreme than his.
Of course, she has criticized Roe v. Wade as well as the ACA, with a case on that being heard on Nov. 10 by the SCOTUS. Clearly, this is the issue Dems need to run hardest on in trying to oppose her, which will be hard given that even Sen. Murkowski of AK is thinking of supporting her.
As an example of just how extreme she is I note one item, I have seen written about things she has written in academic publications. It is known that she is an “Originalist,” a term Scalia used for himself, which means one tries to rely on the original meaning of a term in a case from when the Constitution was written or when an amendment was adopted. However, what is not so well known is that there are factions among these people, and apparently, Barrett is part of an especially extreme faction that views both the 14th and 15th Amendments as not being legitimate because when they were passed by Congress, the Confederate states were not represented in Congress. Of course, these amendments, especially the 14th, are the foundation of all SCOTUS rulings on civil rights and against discrimination on any grounds.
I shall add that indeed I am sorry RBG did not take the reportedly subtle invitation to resign that Obama offered to her in a lunch in 2013. But I also understand why she did not. One factor was that she had this competition with her old friend going on, Scalia, for whom Barrett clerked. By the time he died 11 months before the next president would be sworn in was too late for her to do so, as we all know McConnell blocked even the moderate centrist Merrick Garland from even getting a hearing. And, of course, RBG was expecting HRC to be the next prez. But that did not work out, much to all our disappointments, and for RBG, well, it looks that her final wish will not be obeyed, even though it is supported by a solid majority of the American public, including 49% of Republicans reportedly. But the current Senate is not paying any attention to that in their rush to confirm Barrett before the election.
Barkley Rosser
Entirely accurate but at the end of the day it is all about how much pain the Dems can inflict on GOP Senators. If McConnell feels an early vote will cost him 8 seats he will postpone the vote until after the election and if there is a blue tsunami they will not confirm in the lame duck. Not very likely but it is the only card left after they took the government shutdown off the table.
I do not believe this woman should even be allowed to teach school, let alone be on the Supreme Court. She is a total ah.
” this passage from a 2006 commencement address that she gave to the graduating class at Notre Dame law school.
‘So what then, does it mean to be a different kind of lawyer? The implications of our Catholic mission for your legal education are many, and don’t worry—I’m not going to explore them all in this short speech. I’m just going to identify one way in which I hope that you, as graduates of Notre Dame, will fulfill the promise of being a different kind of lawyer. And that is this: that you will always keep in mind that your legal career is but a means to an end, and as Father Jenkins told you this morning, that end is building the kingdom of God. You know the same law, are charged with maintaining the same ethical standards, and will be entering the same kinds of legal jobs as your peers across the country. But if you can keep in mind that your fundamental purpose in life is not to be a lawyer, but to know, love, and serve God, you truly will be a different kind of lawyer.’
The “kingdom of God” is a heavily weighted theological term, with roots in both the Old and New Testaments. Jesus uses it repeatedly in the gospels of Matthew and Luke, most notably in the latter, when Jesus tells his disciples, “For indeed, the kingdom of God is within you.” According to the Catholic catechism, the kingdom of God began with the death and resurrection of Jesus and is an ongoing project that will not be completed until his return at the end of days. ”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a34194750/amy-coney-barrett-catholic-evangelical-alliance/
And she is going to be on this court for decades. Dems will have no choice but to expand the Court as soon as they are able. I say 6.
Barkley:
You forgot one other issue which contributes to how serious this is today. The resignation of Anthony Kennedy.
The whole idea of failing forwards is that at some point we must reach the forwards part.Post Comment