Weekly Indicators for August 10 – 14 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | August 16, 2020 8:47 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha. There was continued improvement across the time spectrum this week.

The underlying story remains the same: the economy “wants” to improve, but that is subject to the course of the pandemic and the continuing political decisions that are being made at both the federal and State levels, in particular the cessation of the $600 enhanced weekly unemployment benefit.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the economy, and reward me a little bit for the efforts I make.