Lifted from comments, reader likbez alerts us to this issue:
In the meantime happening live in the USA but hardly on this blog…
https://www.popsci.com/story/environment/why-us-lose-power-storms/
US has more power outages than any other !!! developed country. Our grid is outdated and rundown, but utilities aren’t willing to do much about it… oops (Generator-Industries bribes, lol ??!!)
Just a technical note: building a distribution network may be a more flexible task than most might expect. The beauty of transmitting electric power is that the higher you pump the voltage the lower the current becomes. IOW, if your transformer converts 120 volts into 12, 000 volts, 20 amps of current drops to .2 amps — making almost unlimited amounts of power able to be transmitted without building matching line for line like with water or oil. Somewhere in the USA there is a power line operating at 750,000 volts! Just saying.
A natural monopoly without close public supervision is like Hamlet without the Prince. Economic rents pursued within natural monopoly frameworks create bizarre inversions of incentives. The denser the market then the higher the profits and the more reason there is to invest in production capacity instead of distribution availability and redundancy. Sell more, fail more. Where are your customers going to go for power? Fail-over protection is expensive and does not generate new revenues.
Dominion Energy Virginia has found that sophisticated distribution networks with automatic switching and rerouting are much cheaper than burying lines already on poles. They have done a very good job because the cost of damage repairs is less quickly recovered here with our lower distribution density than in the Northeast, where outages can last for weeks. By reducing outages where it is most cost effective then repair resources can be dedicated to large area outages beyond the scope of simple automatic switching.
https://poweroutage.us/
Top Areas by Outages
California 25,472
Iowa 14,889
South Carolina 12,125
Arizona 5,996
Texas 4,558
Iowa and South Carolina need fixing. California has fires and heat, there is no simple grid fix for that.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/derecho-iowa-national-response_n_5f3b0c44c5b670ab17aecf7b
In the aftermath of last week’s horrible derecho, which the national media virtually ignored, Iowa didn’t deserve this:
“Iowa helped foist Trump on us… I guess God’s Wrath is really a thing.”
“Heard but don’t care.”
“You get what you sow.”
And as for the national media mostly ignoring you? “Suck it up.”
Are we going to underground wiring to prevent storm damage?
“In the aftermath of last week’s horrible derecho, which the national media virtually ignored…”
The matter of media coverage of the fierce storm and aftermath in Iowa has already been raised. Importantly, the New York Times had covered the Iowa disaster with 5 full articles, beginning August 10 on the day of the storm and continuing to August 18 when I stopped counting.
Paul Krugman began writing about the problem of electricity supply in California in 2000:
December 10, 2000
California Screaming
By Paul Krugman
December 31, 2000
Real Reality’s Revenge
By Paul Krugman
Ron:
[ Nicely done. ]
August 20, 2020
Poor Planning Left California Short of Electricity in a Heat WavePost Comment
Scores of power plants were down or operating below their capacity just as hot weather drove up demand.
By Ivan Penn