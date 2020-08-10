The 2020 Presidential election nowcast: polling trends favorable to Biden continue

This past week Prof. Allan Lichtman, who predicted Trump would win in 2016, predicted that Biden will win the election this year, based on his 13 “keys.”

Let me begin with a reminder that polls are really only nowcasts, not forecasts. There is nothing inherent in their current lean which tells you they will remain in the same category in early November. Which is why I take issue somewhat with the following tweets by forecaster Harry Enten:

Here is my weekly update on the 2020 elections, based on State rather than national polling in the past 30 days, since that directly reflects what is likely to happen in the Electoral College.

Lichtman said that 7 of the 13 keys favor Biden:

1. The Democrats won more seats in the 2018 midterms than they held after the 2014 midterms.

2. The economy is in recession.

3. Per capita real income growth has been lower in Trump’s presidency than during Obama’s.

4. There has been significant social unrest.

5. Trump has been tainted by major scandals.

6. Trump has not had any major military or foreign policy successes.

7. Trump lacks charisma.

Enten is correct that at least some of Lichtman’s ratings are subjective (e.g., on what basis does he decide whether or not Trump or Biden have charisma, or whether Trump has had significant foreign policy successes or failures? These aren’t quantified; they are inherently subjective). But properly speaking his 13 keys are a “diffusion model,” just like, e.g., the well-respected ISM manufacturing new orders index which has been a good economic leading indicator for over half a century.

Does it have shortcomings? Of course. But the first 3 “keys” favoring Biden are objectively quantifiable, and 2 of the remaining 4 (social unrest and scandals) are pretty clear. Number 6 looks correct as well.

In any event, the point is that polls DO NOT FORECAST; only fundamentals-based systems can do that – and even then are subject to the problem that decision-makers and voters will react to the forecasts.