August 27, 2020
April Was Trump’s Cruelest Month
Covid-19 won when he tweeted LIBERATE MINNESOTA.
By Paul Krugman
On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence peddled an extraordinary fantasy about Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Pence’s tale of heroic, decisive leadership was so completely at odds with reality that pretty much the only words he spoke that weren’t lies were “a,” “and,” and “the.”
And most media organizations did, indeed, point out the falsehoods.
Yet what seems to me to be missing from much of the commentary on the Republican carnival of disinformation is an acknowledgment that Trump’s worst hour came not during Covid-19’s initial surge but weeks later, when he did all he could to push America into a reckless — and maskless — reopening.
And he’s doing it again. Speaker after speaker at the Republican National Convention referred to Covid-19, if at all, in the past tense. Their not-so-subtle message was that the pandemic is over. But it isn’t, and the Trump administration is still failing to protect the American people.
If I had to pick a single day when America lost the fight against the coronavirus, it would be April 17. That was the day when Trump proclaimed his support for mobs — some of whose members were carrying guns — that were threatening Democratic state governments and demanding an end to social distancing. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” he tweeted, followed by “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd amendment.” (That last bit reads an awful lot like an incitement to armed insurrection.)
In so doing, Trump, in his eagerness to see good economic numbers, chose to disregard warnings from health experts that returning to business as usual would lead to a new surge in infections. And while the Democratic governors he targeted mostly ignored his taunts, many Republican governors, especially in the Sunbelt, rushed to remove restrictions on restaurants, bars, even gyms.
The result was a vast national catastrophe.
As in the early days of the pandemic, Trump and those around him wasted crucial weeks denying what was happening and refusing to take action. On June 16 an article * by Mike Pence declared that there wasn’t a coronavirus ‘‘second wave.” (Spoiler: there was.) Four days later Trump held an indoor rally in Tulsa, without social distancing and with very few people wearing masks, in an apparent attempt to convey the sense that things were fine.
Of course, things weren’t fine. Here’s one way to see how fine they weren’t: On the day Trump issued his LIBERATE demands, around 33,000 Americans had died from Covid-19. The total now is around 180,000. That is, the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths in the United States have occurred since Trump effectively tried to sound the all-clear.
To be fair, some of those additional deaths would surely have happened even if Trump had done what he should have done: urged states to impose and maintain strict limits on indoor gatherings, called for social distancing, encouraged Americans to wear masks instead of ridiculing the practice and so on. But many, perhaps most, of those deaths could have been avoided.
Furthermore, the cost of Trump’s fecklessness went beyond the unnecessary loss of life and the long-term health damage that, it seems increasingly likely, will afflict many of those who survived Covid-19. The promised economic rebound is also falling short. Reopening produced a brief surge of returning jobs, but most states have now either paused or reversed their reopening, and employment growth appears to have slowed drastically.
And then there’s the effect on education. By abandoning the fight against the coronavirus in the spring, Trump and company made it impossible for the nation’s children to have anything resembling a normal school year in the fall.
Germany, whose response to Covid-19 has been infinitely better than ours, has managed to reopen its schools more or less normally, amid constant testing and quick actions to contain potential outbreaks. For America, that’s an impossible dream, and the damage we’re doing to basic education will scar the nation for decades to come.
Now, the U.S. situation appears to have improved a bit over the past couple of weeks: closing bars and mandating masks seem to have led to a decline in new infections and deaths. But these tentative, fragile gains could easily be squandered by a return to irresponsible policy.
And Trump and company appear to have lost none of their eagerness to do the wrong thing.
It’s not just the speeches at the R.N.C. Trump loyalists are back to hawking miracle cures, with the F.D.A. making claims about the virtues of administering blood plasma that baffled experts. And on Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — probably in response to political pressure — made the shockingly irresponsible suggestion that people without Covid-19 symptoms abstain from testing.
In other words, there’s every indication that the Trumpists want to do the same thing now they’ve done twice before: deal with a deadly pandemic by pretending that it either doesn’t exist or is already going away. And the third time will definitely not be the charm.
Notice the ratios of deaths to coronavirus cases are 12.6%, 11.8% and 10.8% for the United Kingdom, France and Mexico respectively.
August 28, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Chinese mainland registered 9 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all from overseas, Chinese health authorities said on Friday. This is the 12th consecutive day that the mainland has reported no domestic transmissions.
No deaths linked to the coronavirus disease were recorded on Thursday, while 45 patients were discharged from hospitals.
The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 85,013 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 358 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.
Chinese mainland new locally transmitted cases
Chinese mainland new imported cases
Chinese mainland new asymptomatic cases
August 27, 2020
Fed Chair Sets Stage for Longer Periods of Lower Rates
Jerome H. Powell said the central bank would focus its efforts on fostering a strong labor market while tolerating higher inflation.
By Jeanna Smialek
Jerome H. Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, announced a major shift in how the central bank guides the economy, signaling it will make job growth pre-eminent and will not raise interest rates to guard against coming inflation just because the unemployment rate is low.
In emphasizing the importance of a strong labor market and saying the Fed will tolerate slightly faster price gains, Mr. Powell and his colleagues laid the groundwork for years of low interest rates. That could translate into long periods of cheap mortgages and business loans that foster strong demand and a solid job market.
The changes, which Mr. Powell detailed at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole policy symposium, follows a year-and-a-half long review of the central bank’s monetary policy strategy. In conjunction with his remarks, the Fed released an outline of its long-run policy plan.
“Our revised statement emphasizes that maximum employment is a broad-based and inclusive goal,” Mr. Powell said in the remarks. “This change reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities.”
Market reaction to Mr. Powell’s announcement was mixed. Investors had already penciled in years of rock-bottom interest rates and analysts will be watching for more concrete rate guidance at the Fed’s upcoming meetings.
Still, Mr. Powell’s announcement could mark a defining moment in his tenure as chair, which began in early 2018 in the midst of the longest economic expansion on record and has run straight into the sharpest downturn since the Great Depression. The Fed raised rates nine times between 2015 and late 2018, with four of those increases under Mr. Powell’s watch, as it tried to guard against inflation. Price increases instead stagnated, making the Fed’s moves seem like overkill and helping to inspire and inform the policy review.
The central bank is facing major long run challenges as price gains prove tepid and as interest rates have slipped lower across advanced economies including the United States, leaving Fed officials with less room to cut borrowing costs and coax higher growth following recessions. Those slow-burn problems are what prompted Mr. Powell and his colleagues to revamp their policy framework. At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has created a significant short-run threat, shuttering businesses and costing millions of people their jobs.
Mr. Powell’s announcement codifies a critical change in how the central bank tries to achieve its twin goals of maximum employment and stable inflation — one that could inform how the Fed sets monetary policy in the wake of the pandemic-induced recession.
The Fed had long raised rates as joblessness fell to avoid an economic overheating that might result in breakaway inflation — the boogeyman that has haunted monetary policy ever since price gains hit double-digit levels in the 1970s. But the Fed’s updated framework recognizes that too low inflation is now the problem, rather than too high.
“It seems like a pretty subtle shift to most normal human beings,” said Janet L. Yellen, the former Fed Chair. But “most of the Fed’s history has revolved around keeping inflation under control. This really does reflect a decisive recognition that we’re in a very different environment.”
The Fed’s revised statement says that its policies will be informed by “shortfalls” of employment from its maximum level, rather than by “deviations” — suggesting that the central bank is no longer planning to raise rates to cool off the economy simply because unemployment has dipped to low levels….
August 28, 2020
Coronavirus
US
Cases ( 6,049,116)
Deaths ( 184,927)