Mail order prescription shipping delays
Because of what Trump is doing to the post office postal
shipments are being delayed.
If you use mail order services to take care of your prescriptions
you should order your refills as soon as you can to keep from
running out of your drugs. I just had to have my doctor write
a new two week prescription at the local drugstore because
shipment delays caused me to run out of one prescription.
My provider is reporting many delays.
Shopping has changed dramatically in our rather lucky neighborhood. Shopping has generally gone online and largely to Amazon, and from all I can tell successfully. That means groceries to masks to drugs to a computer (next day). The intentional slowing of postal work through this time is beyond unfortunate, but at least we have compensated.