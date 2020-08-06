Spencer England | August 6, 2020 2:11 pm



Because of what Trump is doing to the post office postal

shipments are being delayed.

If you use mail order services to take care of your prescriptions

you should order your refills as soon as you can to keep from

running out of your drugs. I just had to have my doctor write

a new two week prescription at the local drugstore because

shipment delays caused me to run out of one prescription.

My provider is reporting many delays.