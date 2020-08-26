Links to ponder
Some
Interesting stuff
from the One handed Economist David Zetland.
- The Truth Is Paywalled But The Lies Are Free
- A continuing conversation on the lack of diversity in economics
- An AI explains human intelligence
- Tech firms are worth so much because they have monopoly power?
- A good interview with Kate Raworth on Doughnut economics. She talks about “change” but doesn’t usually explain the tools (besides “be nice”) but those are discussed here. Jason Hickel is also interviewed. Here’s my review of his book.
- A good summary of how Trump is wrecking US foreign policy, power and alliances
No CommentsPost Comment