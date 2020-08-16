Initial and continuing claims: the most “less awful” so far

This Thursday morning’s initial and continued jobless claims continue the trend of “less awful” numbers that resumed last week.

New jobless claims, which fell to under 1,000,000 for the first time on an unadjusted basis last week, declined about 150,000 further to 831,856 (red in the graph below), and on an adjusted basis (blue) declined to 963,000, the first time since the pandemic that number was also under 1 million: