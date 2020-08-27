Coronavirus dashboard for August 26: detailed State breakdowns

Total US infections: 5,777,710

Average last 7 days: 41,185/day

Total US deaths: 178,488

Average last 7 days: 952/day

Source: COVID Tracking Project

Today let’s look at both death infections and deaths. I’ve started to rate each State according to a system, so we’ll look at that after the overall picture.

When it comes to new infections, only the Northeast is doing well. The best that can be said for the other regions is that the rate of new infections, while awful, has at least come down in the South and West in the past several weeks:

A similar pattern is the case as to deaths. In the Midwest, the pace of deaths has not increased nearly so much as infections: