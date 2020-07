Dan Crawford | July 19, 2020 10:40 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for July 14 – 18 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post isĀ up at Seeking Alpha.

With the coronavirus beginning to rage out of control again in a majority of US States, improvement in the coincident and short leading indicators has generally halted.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the moment, and bring me a penny or two.