Three long-shot Senate races worth polling: Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota

On Sunday I wrote that it would be really helpful to have statewide polling in some Senate races that look on the surface like safe bets for the GOP, but might actually be worth contesting.
The reason for this is that, not only are the 4 Senate seats most likely to flip from GOP to Democrat — Colorado, Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina — all showing consistent leads for the Democratic challenger in the past two months, but in several other States — most notably Iowa and Kansas — the democrat has *also* taken the lead, in the case of Iowa, a small but consistent one. In several other States — Alaska and South Carolina — the democrat has polled within striking distance in one or more recent polls.
Because there is no Senate polling available in other States, I have created a spreadsheet (below) showing the 2016 Presidential result, and 2020 Presidential and Senate polling both in the contested States that we know of, and the States where we are flying blind. The final column is the direction of change comparing 2016 vs. 2020 Presidential polling followed by 2016 Presidential result vs. 2020 Senate polling. Discussion follows below the chart (numbers are %-ages):
|State
|2016
Presidential
Result
|2020
Presidential
Polling
|2020
Senate
Polling
|2020
Change from
2016
|Alaska
|T+14.7
|T+3
|D-9
|D+11.7, D+5.7
|Iowa
|T+9.4
|T+1
|D+2
|D+8.4, D+11.4
|Kansas
|T+20.5
|T+12
|D+1
|D+8.5, D+22.5
|Montana
|T+20.2
|T+9
|Even
|D+11.2, D+20.2
|Nebraska-2^
|T+2
|B+7
|N/a
|D+9, N/a
|S. Carolina
|T+14.3
|T+5
|D-4
|D+9.3, D+10.3
|Idaho
|T+21.7
|N/a
|N/a
|N/a
|Nebraska
|T+25.0
|N/a
|N/a
|N/a
|N. Dakota
|T+45.7
|T+17*(*Mar)
|N/a
|D+28.7, N/a
|S. Dakota
|T+29.8
|N/a
|N/a
|N/a
|West Virginia
|T+42.1
|T+35*(*Jan)
|N/a
|D+7.1, N/a
|Wyoming
|T+46.3
|N/a
|N/a
|N/a
^Congressional District
Generally speaking, note that in all States where available, there has been roughly a 10% swing in the Presidential vote from Trump to Biden +/-1.7%. The Senate results have been much more volatile, ranging from +5.7% to +22.5%, suggesting that they are much more candidate-specific.
While most other States are out of reach, Idaho’s Trump margin from 2016 is very close to that of Montana and Kansas, and Nebraska is not too far behind. South Dakota might even be at least worth a look. The other States look out of reach under almost any scenario.
Bottom line: based on the surprisingly positive result in one poll in Alaska, money has already flowed into that race to assist the Democrat getting on the air. At very least it would be worth polling in Idaho and Nebraska, and maybe even South Dakota to see if it would be worthwhile to take a long shot and make those candidates more viable as well.
It would appear that trump might have reached “A Bridge Too Far”. Although he has approached it several times in terms of going full RW conspiracy with no GOP opposition, I think there is a good chance his “delay the election” might be the right bridge. When The Federalist Society says so, that’s something.
“Steven Calabresi, a co-founder of the conservative Federalist Society, wrote in a New York Times opinion article that Trump “should be removed unless he relents” on his suggestion to delay the November election, when Trump is expected to face Democrat Joe Biden at the polls.
“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” Calabresi wrote. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/steven-calabresi-impeach-trump-election-tweets_n_5f23416cc5b656e9b0994b03
Be interesting to see these GOP Senate candidates’ responses in this next two months, especially considering these polls.
Even Senate races have caught COVID-19, boosting Democrats’ chances of winning control of the chamber
via @usatoday – July 15
Side effects of the pandemic, especially the damage it has done to President Donald Trump’s political standing, have contributed to a tectonic shift in the landscape for Senate contests this fall. That has boosted once-distant Democratic prospects to claim a majority after six years of Republican control.
The gain of three or four seats that Democrats need is a target that analysts in both parties now say is in reach, at least at the moment.
Since January, when the novel coronavirus was first seen as a global health threat, the political outlooks for eight Republican senators running for re-election have worsened, according to rankings by the nonpartisan “Cook Political Report.” Now, nine GOP-held seats are rated as competitive or tossup, compared with two Democratic-held seats.
‘Grim resolve’:Biden is up big and the Senate is in sight, but Democrats still haunted by fear of letdown
This year, eight of the 11 competitive Senate races are in states that are seen as at least potential battlegrounds in the presidential race.
In some states, the pandemic has had particular effects. In North Carolina, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis faces criticism from Democrats about the repercussions amid the crisis of his role in blocking Medicaid expansion when he was speaker of the state House of Representatives. In Montana, Democratic Senate challenger Steve Bullock has been strengthened in a close contest thanks to media attention on the generally good marks he’s gotten for handling the coronavirus in his present job as governor.
Bullock’s first TV commercial featured him wearing a protective face mask.
“The current political environment is definitely challenging for Republican chances of holding a Senate majority,” said Tim Cameron, the chief digital strategist at the GOP Senate campaign arm in 2014 and 2016, when Republicans gained and then held control. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, chair of the Democratic Senate campaign arm, said, “I will say, we are on a pathway to hold the Senate, there’s no doubt about it.”
She said the coronavirus crisis has intensified voters’ concerns about the availability and cost of health care, something many Democratic candidates already were emphasizing.
Go big or play it safe?:Electoral map widens for Biden and Democrats, but with risk
Key Senate battlegrounds in swing presidential states
COVID-19 doesn’t have a partisan predisposition, but it has hurt Trump, as two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of the job he has done in responding to the crisis, according to an ABC-Ipsos Poll released Friday. What’s more, the disease’s devastating impact on jobs and growth has cost the president and other GOP candidates their biggest political selling point: a booming economy.
“Trump is driving the narrative,” Jessica Taylor, Senate editor at The Cook Political Report, said in an interview. “We see voters have really soured on President Trump and his performance, and Senate Republicans are feeling that down-ballot.” …Post Comment