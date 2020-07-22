School openings need….
Via Diana Ravitch’s blog on a Time magazine article What the U.S. Can Learn from 3 Countries About Reopening:
TIME Magazine just published a story about school reopening in Denmark, South Korea, and Israel, with lessons for the U.S.
Lesson #1 from Denmark: Get the virus under control before reopening schools. Unlike Denmark, the United States is bungling that, and the virus is spreading in the south and west. Perhaps states that have taken the necessary steps and flattened the curve can begin to reopen, with caution.
Lesson #2 from South Korea: Prepare to delay reopening if cases spike. Older students returned to school fumirst.
Lesson #3 from Israel: Infections increase when schools don’t take every safety precaution. Expect to close down again if you don’t follow the protocols of masks, social distancing and other precautions.
The necessary health and safety protocols require extra funding. No extra funding is available. Trump threatened to cut federal funds from schools that don’t open fully even without the small classes, masks, PPE, extra nurses, etc. He wants the schools open without regard to the health or safety of teachers and students.
This will work just as well as reopening the country did. Expect these schools tat do reopen will close again in a short period of time.
All due to the total lack of leadership from the top combined with ignorance at the state level.
On Lesson 3: Just tell them to use the spending earmarked for teachers getting guns to fight the enemy…
The national dialogue regarding the schools now and always takes as a given that everyone loves their children. Sadly…
The schools that my children attend have committed to in-person education on their normal calendar. They had a lot of parent input and I think two big points were that the quality of education this spring was inadequate and the prior few years of influenza were harder than normal but without any major outbreaks among teachers. Lots of kids got sick and some quite sick (all recovered) but only one staff member in 3 years got flu and it was kind of ambiguous as it was a “specials” Mandarin teacher who taught at several schools plus had her Army reserve weekends. As for the quality of remote instruction, one parent (not me) made a point that others agreed with that the current teachers are not generally the right ones for remote teaching. No fault of their own that 17 years of classroom experience turned out not to be that useful on-line, but it wasn’t. One of the teachers with the least classroom experience seemed to be a standout in remote with keen understanding of the technology. She was able to help parents get everything running and that turned out to make a significant difference for her class. Even then, the education was very hostage to parental knowledge and IT resources. Not sure but I suspect that was the key input to the teachers: if your teaching skills are attenuated by your minimal IT knowledge, it is a major defect if on-line is going to be the education mode because the school does not have enough resources to straighten this out in a timely manner. A lot of near-horror IT stories among families that on paper should have been in better shape than most, particularly grades 4 and younger, where it was unusual to have a dedicated device for such young kids. Families with more children were very disfavored. And there was a “light-bulb” moment when math turned out to be a relative success attributed to the fact that kids in all grades did most of their work “paper and pencil” in workbooks they were able to get from the school.
The decision was communicated to parent with a lot of "context", but most parent believe that was simply that unless COVID is known to be worse for kids than flu, back to school then.