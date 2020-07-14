Open thread July 14, 2020 Dan Crawford | July 14, 2020 6:27 am US/Global Economics Tags: open thread Comments (9) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/opinion/coronavirus-schools-bars.html
July 13, 2020
America Drank Away Its Children’s Future
As the school year looms, the pandemic is still raging.
By Paul Krugman
A brief history of the past four months in America:
Experts: Don’t rush to reopen, this isn’t over.
Donald Trump: LIBERATE!
Covid-19: Wheee!
Trump officials: Here’s our opposition research on Anthony Fauci.
And we’re now faced with an agonizing choice: Do we reopen schools, creating risks of a further viral explosion, or do we keep children home, with severe negative effects on their learning?
None of this had to happen. Other countries stuck with their lockdowns long enough to reduce infections to rates much lower than those prevailing here; Covid-19 death rates per capita in the European Union are only a 10th those in the United States — and falling — while ours are rising fast. As a result, they’re in a position to reopen schools fairly safely.
And the experience of the Northeast, the first major epicenter of the U.S. pandemic, shows that we could have achieved something similar here. Death rates are way down, although still higher than in Europe; on Saturday, for the first time since March, New York City reported zero Covid-19 deaths.
Would a longer lockdown have been economically sustainable? Yes.
It’s true that strong social distancing requirements led to high unemployment and hurt many businesses. But even America, with its ramshackle social safety net, was able to provide enough disaster relief — don’t call it stimulus! — to protect most of its citizens from severe hardship.
Thanks largely to expanded unemployment benefits, poverty didn’t soar during the lockdown. By some measures it may even have gone down.
True, there were holes in that safety net, and many people did suffer. But we could have patched those holes. Yes, emergency relief costs a lot of money, but we can afford it: The federal government has been borrowing huge sums, but interest rates have remained near historical lows.
Put it this way: At its most severe, the lockdown seems to have reduced G.D.P. by a little over 10 percent. During World War II, America spent more than 30 percent of G.D.P. on defense, for more than three years. Why couldn’t we absorb a much smaller cost for a few months?
So doing what was necessary to bring the coronavirus under control would have been annoying, but entirely feasible.
But that was the road not taken. Instead, many states not only rushed to reopen, they reopened stupidly. Instead of being treated as a cheap, effective way to fight contagion, face masks became a front in the culture war. Activities that posed an obvious risk of feeding the pandemic went unchecked: Large gatherings were permitted, bars reopened.
And the cost of those parties and open bars extends beyond the thousands of Americans who will be killed or suffer permanent health damage as a result of Covid-19’s resurgence. The botched reopening has also endangered something that, unlike drinking in groups, can’t be suspended without doing long-run damage: in-person education.
Some activities hold up fairly well when moved online. I suspect that there will be a lot fewer people flying cross-country to stare at PowerPoints than there were pre-Covid, even once we finally beat this virus.
Education isn’t one of those activities. We now have overwhelming confirmation of something we already suspected: For many, perhaps most students there is no substitute for actually being in a classroom.
But rooms full of students are potential Petri dishes, even if the young are less likely to die from Covid-19 than the old. Other countries have managed to reopen schools relatively safely — but they did so with much lower infection rates than currently prevail in America, and with adequate testing, which we still don’t have in many hot spots.
So we’re now facing a terrible, unnecessary dilemma. If we reopen in-person education, we risk feeding an out-of-control pandemic. If we don’t, we impair the development of millions of American students, inflicting long-term damage on their lives and careers.
And the reason we’re in this position is that states, cheered on by the Trump administration, rushed to allow large parties and reopen bars. In a real sense America drank away its children’s future.
Now what? At this point there are probably as many infected Americans as there were in March. So what we should be doing is admitting that we blew it, and doing a severe lockdown all over again — and this time listening to the experts before reopening. Unfortunately, it’s now too late to avoid disrupting education, but the sooner we deal with this the sooner we can get our society back on track.
But we don’t have the kind of leaders we need. Instead, we have the likes of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor, politicians who refuse to listen to experts and never admit having been wrong.
So while there have been a few grudging policy adjustments, the main response we’re seeing to colossal policy failure is a hysterical attempt to shift the blame. Some officials are trying to blacken Dr. Fauci’s reputation; others are diving into unhinged conspiracy theories.
As a result, the outlook is grim. This pandemic is going to get worse before it gets better, and the nation will suffer permanent damage.
https://cepr.net/ross-douthat-shows-trouble-with-arithmetic-in-new-york-times-column-on-chinas-decade/
July 13, 2020
Ross Douthat Shows Trouble With Arithmetic In New York Times Column on China’s “Decade”
By Dean Baker
Ross Douthat has good news for folks who don’t like China. His New York Times column * yesterday told us that China’s economy will run out of steam in a decade, and that the U.S. will again be able to reclaim world leadership after 2030. The problem is that the piece presents nothing to support this claim.
After telling readers that China is passing the U.S. for world leadership due to the inept presidency of Donald Trump, Douthat gets to the meat of his piece:
“It’s possible that we’re nearing a peak of U.S.-China tension not because China is poised to permanently overtake the United States as a global power, but because China itself is peaking — with a slowing growth rate that may leave it short of the prosperity achieved by its Pacific neighbors, a swiftly aging population, and a combination of self-limiting soft power and maxed-out hard power that’s likely to diminish, relative to the U.S. and India and others, in the 2040s and beyond.
“Instead of a Chinese Century, in other words, the coronavirus might be ushering in a Chinese Decade, in which Xi Jinping’s government behaves with maximal aggression because it sees an opportunity that won’t come again.”
The problem is that the cited piece for “China’s slowing growth rate” still has China growing close 4.0 percent annually. That is almost 2.0 percentage points faster than the 2.1 percent growth rate projected for the U.S. in the last five years of the decade.
Furthermore, the U.S. economy is started from a much lower base. In 2019 China’s economy was already more than 25 percent larger than the U.S. economy, while the U.S. economy is projected to shrink by 5.5 percent this year, China’s is expected to grow by 1.8 percent. It is hard to see how an economy that is starting from a lower level and growing at a slower pace, will pass a larger economy that is growing more rapidly. I guess it takes a NYT columnist to figure that one out.
One final point, there seems to be an obsession in the media with China’s lower birth rate and likely declining population. While the idea that this is a big problem for China is repeated endlessly, it really leads to the obvious question, why?
So the country will have fewer people. This will likely mean fewer people working in very low productivity jobs in agriculture and the service sector. And why exactly would this be a problem for China?
* https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/11/opinion/sunday/china-coronavirus-power.html
https://cepr.net/its-going-to-be-a-long-and-harsh-recession-nyt-warns-of-skills-gap/
July 14, 2020
It’s Going to Be a Long and Harsh Recession: New York Times Warns of Skills Gap
By Dean Baker
When the unemployment rate goes up, a standard theme in the media is that workers don’t have the right skills. We saw that yesterday in the New York Times when an article * told us “The Pandemic Has Accelerated Demands for a More Skilled Workforce.” It tells us how the growth of telecommuting in response to the pandemic has led to more demand for skilled labor and less demand for less-skilled workers.
The key point in this sort of argument is that the problem is the workers, who don’t have the right skills, not an economy that doesn’t create enough demand for labor. Of course, we get this skills shortage argument every time the unemployment rate soars. In the summer of 2010, when the Great Recession was still near its trough, the NYT ran a piece ** telling us about the skills shortage in manufacturing. Over the next nine and a half years the sector added almost 1.3 million jobs (11.3 percent), without any notable improvement in the skills of the U.S. workforce. The overall unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, again without any major gains in skills in the U.S. workforce.
The focus on the skills gap is even more infuriating since even if there were an issue with demand for skills that would be the result of policy not technology, as the piece implies. We have lots of jobs in areas like computers and biotech because the government gives out patent and copyright monopolies in these areas. If we are worried that we are creating too much demand for people with advanced skills and not enough demand for people with less education, we can make these monopolies shorter and weaker, or perhaps not even have them at all.
The latter possibility should be a major topic of debate in the context of the pandemic. The government is spending billions of dollars to drug companies to pay for research and testing of various treatments and vaccines to combat the coronavirus. Incredibly, after putting billions of dollars upfront, and taking the big risks, the government is giving the companies patent monopolies to these companies, which will allow them to charge whatever they want for what was developed on the government’s nickel.
This will likely mean redistributing tens of billions from everyone else to the shareholders, top executives, and key employees in these companies. If we don’t want to see this upward redistribution (also from Black to white, since the beneficiaries in this story are almost certainly overwhelmingly white) the key is not more skills for our workers, the key is for the government not to be giving out patent monopolies for work it has paid for.
To be clear, this is not an argument against education and training. It would be good for workers and the economy if we had a better trained workforce. But the reason we have high unemployment today, and may have high unemployment for some time into the future, is not a lack of skills, it is a failure of economic policy.
* https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/business/coronavirus-retraining-workers.html
** https://www.nytimes.com/2010/07/02/business/economy/02manufacturing.html
” If we don’t, we impair the development of millions of American students, inflicting long-term damage on their lives and careers.”
PK
I’m sorrry, but this is way overstated. Granted, there will be some students who will suffer greatly from this closing. However, the vast majority will not.
Where is it written that there must be graduation every single year? take a year off. Not a big deal for most students. Particularly when all of theri classmates are doing the same.
Wait ’til next year.
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-07/14/c_139211869.htm
July 14, 2020
Beijing tames new infections of COVID-19 in less than one month
— Beijing has effectively controlled its recent outbreak of COVID-19 infections related to a major wholesale market as the city reported no new confirmed cases for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.
— Thanks to timely and effective epidemiological investigations, Xinfadi was targeted as a high-risk location within 22 hours of the new outbreak.
— Beijing deployed targeted lockdowns instead of confining everyone to their homes that risked reversing the gains made after the resumption of work.
— More than 11 million people in Beijing, about half of the capital’s population, underwent nucleic acid tests between June 11 and July 6.
By Cheng Lu, Qiang Lijing, Luo Xin and Xie Hao
BEIJING — Beijing has effectively controlled its recent outbreak of COVID-19 infections related to a major wholesale market as the city reported no new confirmed cases for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.
From June 11 to Monday, the Chinese capital city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 205 remain hospitalized and 130 were discharged from Beijing Ditan Hospital after recovery.
After the city saw a resurgence in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, mostly related to the large Xinfadi farm produce market in Fengtai District, the municipal government adopted swift and targeted measures to curb the spread of the virus.
Here is a look at how Beijing has brought the new infections under control in less than one month.
TIMELY EPIDEMIOLOGICAL INVESTIGATION
Beijing reported a new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 case on June 11 after the city had seen 57 days with no such cases.
An epidemiological investigation was carried out immediately, which traced 38 close contacts. All places that the patient had visited and may have been potentially exposed to the virus, including Xinfadi, were identified.
On June 12, environmental samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Xinfadi. At the same time, more epidemiological investigations were carried out as several new confirmed cases were reported.
To control the new infections, the disease control and prevention centers at the city and district levels organized more than 500 epidemiological investigators, who can be immediately dispatched to conduct investigations if any new cases are reported.
“We usually have three people in a group, two go into the quarantine area, and the third is responsible for support and disinfection,” 33-year-old epidemiological investigator Li Ruoxi said. He explained they communicated with the patient and his or her family about the patient’s recent activities and contact history over the 14 days before hospitalization.
Thanks to timely and effective epidemiological investigations, Xinfadi was targeted as a high-risk location within 22 hours of the new outbreak. Beijing immediately suspended the market, closed down nearby residential communities and conducted concentrated medical observation of traders from Xinfadi.
TARGETED LOCKDOWNS
To cope with the rebound in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Beijing deployed targeted lockdowns instead of confining everyone to their homes that risked reversing the gains made after the resumption of work.
Precise control measures have been taken by designating subdistricts and townships as low-, medium- or high-risk areas according to their epidemic situation.
In this way, the lives of people in low-risk areas would be minimally affected. With health QR codes showing their digital travel records, deliverymen and other service providers are allowed to enter residential communities, and residents can access certain public venues and travel in the city freely. Conversely, some key areas, apartment blocks and housing compounds in medium- and high-risk areas were put under closed-off management.
To prevent the spread of the virus, the city tightened the control of the flow of personnel to other places.
For example, those from medium- and high-risk areas and relevant people from the Xinfadi market were not allowed to leave Beijing. Previously, a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued within the past seven days was also a must for those who intended to leave the city. The certificates were no longer required for people from Beijing’s low-risk areas starting from July 4 as the epidemic situation improved.
Huaxiang Township in Fengtai District, the only remaining high-risk area in the city, has been downgraded to a medium-risk area after fewer than 10 local confirmed cases had been reported for 14 consecutive days, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference on Monday.
After the adjustment, Beijing was cleared of high-risk areas for the disease, and it now has a total of seven medium-risk areas, according to Liu.
MASS TESTING
To contain the spread of the disease, Beijing launched a citywide campaign to trace people who had visited the Xinfadi market since May 30 via door-to-door inquiries, calls, social media platforms and other methods. People working in the related farm produce markets, residents of nearby communities and people who visited the facilities have been identified to undergo nucleic acid tests.
The city has also prioritized testing for people living in medium- and high-risk areas, medical staff and frontline personnel, and employees of banks, grocery stores, restaurants, courier enterprises, food delivery platforms and hair and beauty salons.
More than 11 million people in Beijing, about half of the capital’s population, underwent nucleic acid tests between June 11 and July 6, according to local authorities.
To cope with the surging demand for tests, Beijing expanded the number of nucleic acid testing facilities from 98 in early June to 184 as of July 7.
Three COVID-19 nucleic acid test laboratories named “Huoyan,” or Fire Eye, have conducted more than 1.2 million tests in Beijing in about three weeks. Two of them are mobile and inflatable labs.
As of July 11, the two inflatable labs have been dismantled. “After the removal of the labs, professionals will carefully disinfect the environment and the site can be used for other purposes,” said Xiang Fei from BGI Genomics, one of the developers of the labs.
Beijing has contained the virus within one month by adopting comprehensive measures, including raising the response level, conducting collective medical observation of close contacts, and carrying out mass screening, said Wang Hufeng, a medical researcher at Renmin University.
Although the epidemic prevention and control in Beijing has achieved remarkable progress, the novel coronavirus can cause complicated and varied symptoms and it is highly contagious, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Citizens should not relax their vigilance. They should continue to protect themselves from contracting the virus and clean and disinfect their living and work environment on a regular basis,” she said.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-14/Chinese-mainland-reports-3-new-COVID-19-cases-from-aboard-S6UFmFfbqM/index.html
July 14, 2020
Chinese mainland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases from overseas, but no new domestic cases or deaths.
The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stands at 83,605 and the cumulative death toll at 4,634, with 110 asymptomatic patients under medical observation.
Chinese mainland new locally transmitted cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-14/Chinese-mainland-reports-3-new-COVID-19-cases-from-aboard-S6UFmFfbqM/img/be750ef1a26e41dc81c44140ee070be5/be750ef1a26e41dc81c44140ee070be5.jpeg
Chinese mainland new imported cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-14/Chinese-mainland-reports-3-new-COVID-19-cases-from-aboard-S6UFmFfbqM/img/ce2b043b4f2345868128429a66f117bf/ce2b043b4f2345868128429a66f117bf.jpeg
Chinese mainland new asymptomatic cases
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-07-14/Chinese-mainland-reports-3-new-COVID-19-cases-from-aboard-S6UFmFfbqM/img/b33b56d054074d1ab944554154f9d6bb/b33b56d054074d1ab944554154f9d6bb.jpeg
Caught in ‘Ideological Spiral,’ US and China Drift Toward Cold War
NY Times – July 14
One by one, the United States has hit at the core tenets of Xi Jinping’s vision for a rising China ready to assume the mantle of superpower.
In a matter of weeks, the Trump administration has imposed sanctions over punitive policies in Hong Kong and China’s western region of Xinjiang. It took new measures to suffocate Chinese innovation by cutting it off from American technology and pushing allies to look elsewhere. Then, on Monday, it tore up China’s claims in the South China Sea, setting the stage for sharper confrontation.
“The power gap is closing, and the ideological gap is widening,” said Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Brookings Institution in Washington, adding that China and the United States had entered a downward “ideological spiral” years in the making.
“Where’s the bottom?” he asked.
For years, officials and historians have dismissed the idea that a new Cold War was emerging between the United States and China. The contours of today’s world, the argument went, are simply incomparable to the decades when the United States and the Soviet Union squared off in an existential struggle for supremacy. The world was said to be too interconnected to easily divide into ideological blocs.
Now, lines are being drawn and relations are in free fall, laying the foundation for a confrontation that will have many of the characteristics of the Cold War — and the dangers. As the two superpowers clash over technology, territory and clout, they face the same risk of small disputes escalating into military conflict.
The relationship is increasingly imbued with deep distrust and animosity, as well as the fraught tensions that come with two powers jockeying for primacy, especially in areas where their interests collide: in cyberspace and outer space, in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, and even in the Persian Gulf.
And the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with China’s recent aggressive actions on its borders — from the Pacific to the Himalayas — has turned existing fissures into chasms that could be difficult to overcome, no matter the outcome of this year’s American presidential election.
From Beijing’s perspective, it is the United States that has plunged relations to what China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, said last week was their lowest point since the countries re-established diplomatic relations in 1979.
“The current China policy of the United States is based on ill-informed strategic miscalculation and is fraught with emotions and whims and McCarthyist bigotry,” Mr. Wang said, evoking the Cold War himself to describe the current level of tensions.
“It seems as if every Chinese investment is politically driven, every Chinese student is a spy and every cooperation initiative is a scheme with a hidden agenda,” he added.
Domestic politics in both countries have hardened views and given ammunition to hawks. The pandemic, too, has inflamed tensions, especially in the United States. President Trump refers to the coronavirus with racist tropes, while Beijing accuses his administration of attacking China to detract from its failures to contain the virus.
“What cooperation is there between China and the United States right now?” said Zheng Yongnian, director of the East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore. “I can’t see any substantial cooperation.”
Both countries are forcing other nations to take sides, even if they are disinclined to do so. The Trump administration, for example, has pressed allies — with some success in Australia and, on Tuesday, in Britain — to forswear the Chinese tech giant Huawei as they develop 5G networks. China, facing condemnation over its policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, has rallied countries to make public demonstrations of support for them.
A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Tuesday that the American declaration would undermine regional peace and stability, asserting that China had controlled the islands in the sea “for thousands of years,” which is not true. As he stated, the Republic of China — then controlled by the Nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek — only made a formal claim in 1948.
“China is committed to resolving territorial and jurisdictional disputes with directly related sovereign states through negotiations and consultations,” he said.
That is not how its neighbors see things. Japan warned this week that China was attempting to “alter the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.” It called China a more serious long-term threat than a nuclear-armed North Korea.
Michael A. McFaul, a former American ambassador to Russia, said China’s recent maneuvering appeared to be “overextended and overreaching,” likening it to one of the most fraught moments of the Cold War.
“It does remind me of Khrushchev,” he said. “He’s lashing out, and suddenly he’s in a Cuban missile crisis with the U.S.”
A backlash against Beijing appears to be growing. The tensions are particularly clear in tech, where China has sought to compete with the world in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and microchips, while harshly restricting what people can read, watch or listen to inside the country. …
The Chinese Decade
NY Times – Ross Douthat – July 11
(Leaving aside some incendiary comments about Covid-19…)
… Across the 2000s and early 2010s, China’s ruling party reaped the benefits of globalization without paying the cost, in political liberalization, that confident Westerners expected the economic opening to impose. This richer-but-not-freer China proved that it was possible for an authoritarian power to tame the internet, to make its citizens hardworking capitalists without granting them substantial political freedoms, to buy allies across the developing world, and to establish beachheads of influence — in Hollywood, Silicon Valley, American academia, the NBA, Washington, D.C. — in the power centers of its superpower rival.
Eventually, America responded to all this as you would expect a superpower to react: It elected a China hawk who promised to get tough on Beijing, to bring back jobs lost to the China shock, and to shift foreign policy priorities from the Middle East to the Pacific. But there was one small difficulty: This hawk was no Truman or Reagan, but rather a reality-television mountebank whose real attitude toward China policy was, basically, whatever gets me re-elected works. A mountebank, and also a world-historical incompetent, who was presented with exactly the challenge that his nationalism was supposed to answer — a dangerous disease carried by global trade routes from our leading rival — and managed to turn it into an American calamity instead. …
Looking to public healthcare systems, compare the workings of the Dominican Republic and Cuban systems, while considering that since 1970 per capita GDP growth in the Dominican Republic has been faster than any country in the Western Hemisphere, let alone not being constrained by continual sanctions as has the Cuban system.
July 14, 2020
Coronavirus
Dominican Republic
Cases ( 46,305)
Deaths ( 910)
Deaths per million ( 84)
Cuba
Cases ( 2,432)
Deaths ( 87)
Deaths per million ( 8)Post Comment