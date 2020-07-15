Me Worthies

Dan Crawford | July 15, 2020

Me Worthies

Ken Melvin

If 40% of Americans think like Trump thinks, is America worth saving? At his rallies, we see C-SPAN shots of mostly overweight middle-aged and somewhat older whites; so we certainly can’t blame his ascendancy on recent immigrants. As Walt’s Pogo said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Pretty good bet that Trump is both a narcissist and a sociopath. And his supporters, they too? No doubt some of his supporters care more about the stock market than they do about America or Trump, but what about the rest? What do they care about?

Since when did middle-aged bikers, those who watch reality TV shows like The Apprentice, and those who watch Professional Wrestling, represent the best in America? And, why do biker gang members look just like the armed right-wing, white-supremacist, militia members? And how is it that today’s bikers look just like those from the 70s? — Those brave road marauders who, in bunches of 7, 8, 9, 10, -20 rode alongside our cars and ogled our wives? How is that this lot, too, is mostly overweight middle-aged whites. These are not Baby Boomers. These are the children of the Baby Boomers! Is there something going on in the US gene pool that we don’t know about? This definitely something science and journalism need to look into. If JFK inspired the best and the brightest, who are these that Trump has inspired?

What did Steve Bannon see in Trump that most of us don’t? What did Donald Trump see in Steve Bannon that most of us don’t? By the bye Steve, we still eagerly await that ‘Churchillian Moment’. And, Robert, and Rebekah, Mercer, for the sake of the nation, can you please tell us what it was that you saw in Donald J. Trump? Now take Mr and Mrs. Stephen Miller; what a field day for the psychiatrists, and historians; those two. Kellyanne and Donald, he was fat and she was thin, are obviously of like minds. Out of the woodwork? All this???

What is heaven’s name have we done?

In his book, The Power Broker, about Robert Moses, Robert Caro describes how Moses owned the New York State Assembly by having something on every member or on a member of the member’s family. What has Trump got on Mitch McConnell? On Lindsey Graham? Like his mentor Roy Cohn, Trump represents all that is bad about New York City Politics. He’s a bully, a liar, and a cheat, and corrupt, and those are just for starters.

Fetch aft the rum.

