Coronavirus dashboard for July 8: deaths in the South and West finally suggest increasing trend
Coronavirus death statistics have been plagued recently by State data dumps, where months of deaths have been released on a single day. In the past 2 weeks, both NJ and NY’s such releases had skewed the numbers. As of today, both are out of the 7 day statistics, so I thought I would update again.
One bit of good news, statistics-wise, is that the COVID tracker now has the ability to include hospitalizations (although FL still isn’t fully releasing its numbers). So here are hospitalizations per capita in the 4 US regions:
In the past few weeks, hospitalizations have continued to decline in the Northeast, stayed flat in the Midwest, risen slightly in the West starting 14 days ago, and increased by more than 50% in the South starting 19 days ago.
Has the bad news started to translate into deaths in the South and West? Maybe.
Here are deaths per capita in the Northeast and Midwest:
With the NJ and NY data dumps out of the 7 day average, the Northeast average has now decreased to 2.0 per million. This, believe it or not, still makes the Northeast the worst region, due to NJ (4.0 per million), MA (3.3), and RI (2.6). NY has declined to 1.5 per million, and is no longer even in the top 25 per capita. The jump in the Midwest in the past day is due to – sigh – a data dump by Illinois, which will slightly skew the national average for the next week.
Here are deaths per capita in the South and West:
The big question is, are the increases in the past 2 days the start of a trend? If so, then it would appear that deaths per capita in both the South and West bottomed a little over 2 weeks ago.
Even so, at 5.5 deaths per million, the worst State, Arizona, still has less than 10% the rate of deaths that NY had (close to 70) at the worst of the outbreak there. God willing, even with all of their reckless mistakes, Florida, Texas, and Arizona hopefully will never get that bad.
I am more interested in the current number of infectious cases than in the number of cumulative cases. So I take the number of cumulative cases for any particular date and subtract the number of cumulative cases from 15 days prior to that date. So my estimate is using 15 days for the period of infectiousness.
I am more interested in the deaths which occurred in the last 15 days than in the cumulative deaths. So I take the cumulative deaths for any particular date and subtract the number cumulative deaths from 15 days prior to that date.
Here are the statistics for New York state.
Date —————–Infectious Cases ————- Deaths in previous 15 days
03/01/2020 —————– 1 ——————————— 0
03/16/2020 ————- 1,373 ——————————- 12
03/31/2020 ———– 82,338 ————————— 1,929
04/15/2020 ———- 138,572 ————————– 10,251
04/30/2020 ———- 86,030 ————————— 6,418
05/15/2020 ———– 39,918 ————————— 3,868
05/30/2020 ———- 22,538 —————————- 1,427
06/14/2020 ———– 13,174 —————————— 674
06/29/2020 ———— 9,510 —————————– 276
The question is why did the number of cases rise very quickly from 1 March to 15 April and then begin to fall rapidly?
My working theory is that when Covid-19 arrives in virgin territory its predominant trait is that it spreads extremely rapidly. While it is spreading it is causing the deaths of the most vulnerable people. The most vulnerable include the elderly and others with serious underlying health issues. The rest of the population has only mild symptoms. Most don’t even see a doctor.
The US went into isolation in March and that slowed the spreading. But we have been slowly opening back up and New York’s statistics are still going down.
My working theory is that the number of deaths are still going down because the vulnerable are still isolating themselves. It is the least vulnerable people who are spending more time away from their homes. And they are only having mild symptoms.
Here are the statistics for the entire US
Date —————— Infectious Cases ———— Deaths in previous 15 days
03/01/2020 ——————- 30 —————————— 2
03/16/2020 —————- 4,316 —————————- 60
03/31/2020 ————- 180,418 ———————— 2,983
04/15/2020 ————- 420,816 ———————– 22,731
04/30/2020 ————- 397,138 ———————– 29,291
05/15/2020 ————- 337,217 ———————– 24,832
05/30/2020 ———— 299,335 ———————– 16,476
06/14/2020 ————- 285,014 ———————– 11,538
06/29/2020 ———— 466,797 ————————- 8,164
The ‘Number of Infectious’ is rising in the US but not in New York state. That may be happening because the situation in New York was so horrible that the residents there are still wearing masks and demanding that others wear them.
Summing up, the number of deaths is still unacceptable, but our situation is improving.