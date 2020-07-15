Coronavirus dashboard for July 14: A few US States are containing the coronavirus

NewDealdemocrat | July 15, 2020 6:58 pm



Headlines for the US:

Total infections: 3,364,704

7 day average: 60,997

Total deaths: 135,615

7 day average: 780

We all know that taken as a whole, the US is failing abysmally in controlling the coronavirus. At least 13 States most notably including California are “re-closing” at least in part. In the last week, deaths, which had continued to decline despite the renewed exponential rise in cases in many areas, finally started to rise as well:

that, for the first time in months, on Sunday New York City did not have even a single death from the coronavirus, I thought I would take a look to see if New York, or any other States, have continued to “crush the curve.” There are a few slivers of good news.