Dan Crawford | July 26, 2020 6:56 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There was no significant change this week in any of the indicator time frames. I expect that to change in a hurry once the pain of the ending of the supplemental $600/week unemployment benefits is felt. That was all going to spending, and that spending is going to very abruptly stop.

As usual, clicking over and reading brings you up to the virtual moment on the economy, and rewards me a little bit for the work I do.