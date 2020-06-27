Pandemic boundaries
Via the Boston Globe comes the consideration of boundary problems this pandemic poses between US states. Worth a discussion. Also, on the world stage, the EU and other countries consider relaxing travel restrictions from ‘safe’ countries, the US not among them.
Visitor quarantines may seem like a smart intervention to keep the virus from crossing state lines. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after someone is infected, and research suggests people can transmit the virus even when they’re showing no signs of illness, said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious diseases physician and medical director of the Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center.
But a quarantine strategy may not be a realistic approach to stopping further infections, she said, because it’s hard to monitor every car crossing the border, and the state can’t stop travelers flying in to airports, which are federal sites.
“After states have been going it on their own, we are now quickly realizing our state is tied to [other] states,” Bhadelia said. “What happens in Florida or Arizona is not independent. Our borders are so porous.”
Legal issues associated with attempting to block or impede travel may also prove an obstacle, said Wendy Parmet, a professor of law, public policy, and urban affairs at Northeastern University.
“Travel advisories are themselves deeply problematic,” she said. “The dilemma is showing up the disaster of what’s been happening: the fact that we don’t have a federal policy, and no consistency among the states.”
She allowed that the plight of Massachusetts this summer “may be an instance where there is some merit to [travel quarantines] because you have situations with people coming in from jurisdictions that are not doing social distancing, or widespread use of masks, and it’s a real problem.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/27/world/europe/coronavirus-spread-asymptomatic.html
June 27, 2020
BEHIND THE CURVE
HOW THE WORLD MISSED COVID-19’S SILENT SPREAD
Symptomless transmission makes the coronavirus far harder to fight. But health officials dismissed the risk for months, pushing misleading and contradictory claims in the face of mounting evidence.
By Matt Apuzzo, Selam Gebrekidan and David D. Kirkpatrick
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/12/us/coronavirus-biogen-boston-superspreader.html
April 12, 2020
How a Premier U.S. Drug Company Became a Virus ‘Super Spreader’
Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina.
By Farah Stockman and Kim Barker
BOSTON — On the first Monday in March, Michel Vounatsos, chief executive of the drug company Biogen, appeared in good spirits. The company’s new Alzheimer’s drug was showing promise after years of setbacks. Revenues had never been higher.
Onstage at an elite health care conference in Boston, Mr. Vounatsos touted the drug’s “remarkable journey.” Asked if the coronavirus that was ravaging China would disrupt supply chains and upend the company’s big plans, Mr. Vounatsos said no.
“So far, so good,” he said.
But even as he spoke, the virus was already silently spreading among Biogen’s senior executives, who did not know they had been infected days earlier at the company’s annual leadership meeting.
Biogen employees, most feeling healthy, boarded planes full of passengers. They drove home to their families. And they carried the virus to at least six states, the District of Columbia and three countries, outstripping the ability of local public health officials to trace the spread.
The Biogen meeting was one of the earliest examples in the United States of what epidemiologists call “superspreading events” of Covid-19, where a small gathering of people leads to a huge number of infections. Unlike the most infamous clusters of cases stemming from a nursing home outside Seattle or a 40th birthday party in Connecticut, the Biogen cluster happened at a meeting of top health care professionals whose job it was to fight disease, not spread it….
Is there any scientific evidence that the virus is mutating into a less deadly form? I have heard this from two different health care providers allegedly from sources other than Russian trolls on Facebook, but I have not seen anything on it and would have assumed the moron in chief would be touting such a possibility with at least as much vigor as he touted the malaria drugs. Deaths are always a lagging indicator but it does seem like the death rate has been falling as a percentage of cases. I have attributed this to more younger people being confirmed as positive cases and improvements in treatment but is there something else going on? As for the masks and social distancing, the very fact that it is not universally lethal or even symptomatic cuts against it becoming a social norm even if we had federal leadership on the issue. I thought Biden made a mistake in saying he would make masks mandatory and could have said that with appropriate leadership mask wearing would become the norm, but maybe it will be like cigarette smoking which took laws to get it out of most indoor places. From what I have seen the sweet spot is 80% compliance.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/23/us/coronavirus-westport-connecticut-party-zero.html
March 23, 2020
Party Zero: How a Soirée in Connecticut Became a ‘Super Spreader’Post Comment
About 50 people gathered this month for a party in the upscale suburb of Westport, then scattered across the region and the world, taking the coronavirus with them.
By Elizabeth Williamson and Kristin Hussey