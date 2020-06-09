Open thread June 9, 2020 Dan Crawford | June 9, 2020 9:33 am Tags: open thread Comments (5) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://cepr.net/the-enemy-is-government-granted-patent-monopolies-not-the-market/
June 8, 2020
The Enemy is Government-Granted Patent Monopolies, not the Market
By Dean Baker
Leigh Phillips had a very useful piece * in Jacobin on how patent protections are impeding progress in developing and distributing vaccines or treatments for the Coronavirus. The piece points out how the United States has engaged in a pointless competition with the rest of the world, which has involved trying to procure control over a potential vaccine. It also points out how pharmaceutical companies are planning to charge exorbitant prices that are likely to limit access, especially in developing countries.
All of this is very true and important for the public to know, but where the piece goes badly off the mark is in the punchline in its subhead: “But the real architect of these crimes is not CEOs or shareholders, but the market.”
The reason this is so far off the mark is that the clear villain in this piece is government-granted patent monopolies, which exist as a result of the government, not the market. If we envision a world where these government-granted monopolies did not exist, all of the problems (and more) that Phillips mentions would not exist. Without patent monopolies, and related government protections, drugs would be cheap.[1] They are almost invariably cheap to manufacture and distribute.
This means that the problems Phillips points to would disappear in the absence of patent monopolies. It would be absurd to fight over a race to develop a vaccine, since as soon as a vaccine was developed, any manufacturer in the world would be equally able to produce it, regardless of where it originated. And a vaccine, or any drugs that are useful treatments, would be available as cheap generics. That could still raise issues of affordability in the poorest countries, but that is a problem of poverty, not the high cost of drugs.
Patent monopolies actually are causing even worse problems than Phillips indicates. For example, he notes that Gilead is likely to charge very high prices for its drug remdesivir, the first drug that shows clear evidence of being an effective treatment for the coronavirus. It turns out that Gilead has developed another drug, GS-441524, that holds equal or better promise as a treatment for the coronavirus, and is easier to manufacture. The reason that Gilead is pursuing tests with remdesivir, and not GS-441524, is that the patent is much newer for remdesivir, and therefore it can expect many more years of a patent monopoly for this drug.
Another problem with patent monopoly supported research is the incentive to lie about results. We may have seen this with the limited test results reported by Moderna, which were the basis for its jumping ahead with the clinical testing of its vaccine. These reports were sufficient to send its stock price soaring, leading to big payouts for top executives, even if they may not provide much evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness.
Patent monopolies often lead companies to lie about the safety and effectiveness of their drugs. Merck was forced to pay billions over allegations that it withheld evidence that its blockbuster arthritis drug, Vioxx, increased the risk of strokes and heart attacks. More recently, opioid manufacturers are paying out billions to settle suits claiming they lied about the addictiveness of the new generation of opioids they were pushing. The incentive for such harmful lies largely disappears when drugs are selling in a free market without patent protection.
The possibility for misinformation is also hugely reduced when all research is open-sourced, which is another very big part of the picture with responding to the pandemic. Since we are confronting a worldwide problem, ideally we would have all results posted to the web as quickly as possible so that researchers everywhere could benefit from successes and learn from failures. This is happening to some extent, but the continuing pursuit of patent monopolies, especially in the United States, is slowing progress.
The really perverse part of the story with the development of coronavirus treatments and vaccines is that the government is already picking up most of the tab for the research. Patent monopolies are supposed to be a mechanism for providing companies with incentives to do research, but if the government pays for the research upfront, they just obstruct progress and lead to high prices for whatever may be developed. As a condition of funding, the government should be requiring all results be posted as soon as practical (the Bermuda Principles for the Human Genome Project is a good model), with everything in the public domain, so that it can be produced as a generic from day one.
Companies can still make a profit from their research, and manufacturers can still profit from selling drugs, but their profits would be more like the profits made by manufacturers of plastic cups and paper plates. Drugs would be cheap.[2]
Medical equipment is a similar story to prescription drugs. MRIs, kidney dialysis machines, and other types of medical equipment are expensive because we give companies patent monopolies. Without these government-granted monopolies, these items would be a small fraction of their current price. To take one example that has been in the news, a ventilator typically sells for $25,000 to $30,000. A group of researchers developed an open-sourced model that they calculated could be made for $400 to $500. In nearly all cases, if medical equipment was sold in a free market without patent monopolies, it would cost just a small fraction of the current price.
This is not just a question of making health care affordable. There is a huge amount of money at stake. We will spend over $500 billion this year on prescription drugs, more than $3,000 per household. In the absence of patent monopolies and related protections, we would almost certainly pay less than $100 billion. Patent protections also add more than $100 billion to annual spending on medical equipment. By my calculations, patent and copyright protections cost us more than $1 trillion annually, an amount that is more than half of all after-tax corporate profits.
And, this money is very unevenly distributed. If were not for the patent and copyright protections on Microsoft’s software, Bill Gates would probably still be working for a living. More than a quarter of the Forbes 400 richest people owe their wealth in large part to patent and copyright monopolies.
We would have a far more equal distribution of income and wealth without these government granted monopolies. And, we would still very much have a market-oriented capitalist economy if Bill Gates could not get a copyright on Windows. The issue here is how we have chosen to structure the market, not the market itself.
This point arises in other contexts also. There are many huge fortunes in the financial sector which would not have been made if we had a modest financial transactions tax in place. And, a financial market with a financial transactions tax is still very much a capitalist market, just as a shoe market doesn’t cease to be a capitalist market if we have a sales tax on shoes.
To take another example, if we didn’t exempt Internet intermediaries from the same liability for libel that traditional media companies face, as provided for by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Facebook would be a far smaller company. None of us would then have ever heard of Mark Zuckerberg or give a damn what he thinks about anything. And, we would still have a media market and be every bit as much a capitalist economy.
There are many other examples I could give, including rules on international trade and labor laws (see Rigged), but the point should be clear. The market is infinitely malleable. For the last four decades, the right has been actively working to restructure the market in ways that redistribute income upward. We can structure the market differently so that it leads to more equality and everyone shares in the benefits of growth.
We have to recognize the market as a tool that can be used towards different ends. Lashing out at the market because we don’t like current outcomes would be like lashing out at the wheel because we had a friend run over by a car. For better or worse, we are likely to have the market for a long time into the future. The left needs to figure out how to make it work to achieve ends we want. The right succeeded at this task long ago.
[1] Drug companies benefit from other forms of government protection, such as data exclusivity, which prevent generic manufacturers from relying on a brand producer’s data to show that a chemically equivalent drug is safe and effective.
[2] Military contracting in the United States provides a useful model here. The military does get good weapons, even if we may not like what it does with them. Contractors make profits off their payments from the government. They may get patents, but these are really secondary. There is fraud and abuse in the system, but part of this is due to the secrecy in the process. Unlike the development of weapons systems, there is no justification for secrecy in biomedical research. This is discussed in Rigged: How Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy Were Structured to Make the Rich Richer ** (it’s free).
* https://www.jacobinmag.com/2020/06/patent-coronavirus-vaccine-big-pharma-market
** https://deanbaker.net/images/stories/documents/Rigged.pdf
https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2020/06/locking-down-too-late-but-ending.html
June 9, 2020
Locking down too late but ending lockdown too early
The major reason we have one of the highest death rates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is that Johnson/Cummings had an intense aversion to imposing a lockdown, and an unusual disregard for human life. Any decent politician, after being told at the end of February that 500,000 of their citizens might die, would have moved heaven and earth to stop that happening. Anyone watching the recent Despatches documentary would have heard about scientists worrying about how to stop the pandemic, with little pressure from politicians to do so. It may have been an ultimatum from French president Macron that finally forced Johnson/Cummings to enact a full lockdown on March 23rd.
Unfortunately the same factors that delayed a lockdown have led Johnson/Cummings to relax the lockdown too early, when the number of infections was still pretty high. This is partly because in the circles that Johnson/Cummings move, the recession that the pandemic has created is associated with the lockdown rather than the pandemic. Free the economy by ending the lockdown, they cry. Some practice what they preach, in the sense that they ignore the lockdown rules. One of these people was Cummings himself, which is the second reason why the UK lockdown is being relaxed too quickly.
This is a tragic error, not just because it will lead to yet more deaths but also because it will delay any economic recovery. As I explained in a Guardian article, any recovery will be severely limited if new infections per day remain high. While we often focus on the irresponsible minority, the majority of people are cautious, and do not want to risk catching the virus. They are going to stay away from shops as much as possible, and will certainly not go back to pubs and restaurants, or public transport if they are able to avoid it.
The idea that there is a trade-off between protecting the economy and protecting people’s health is not only wrong, it is also dangerous. It encourages politicians to relax the lockdown too early, which risks reducing the speed at which the number of new infections fall, or even stabilising infection rates at too high a level. Below is data for the number of COVID-19 admissions to hospital, that is shown in the government’s daily briefing.
[ https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-RhaMMyh5UC8/Xt9CSHah5yI/AAAAAAAADVk/JQ8LrKPso_MV2q0pA_A0znWrJVRI3qFhwCLcBGAsYHQ/s640/Admissions.JPG ]
It is probably the best indirect measure we have for the path of new infections over time, with a lag of 2-3 weeks. (The problem with data on the number of people tested is that it depends on how easy it is to get tested, which has varied greatly over time.) This seems reasonably consistent with the Cambridge/PHE Joint Modelling Team’s estimates that currently there are around 17,000 new infections every day.
The worrying aspect of this data is that it seems to be levelling off, which is another way of saying that R is getting close to 1. This also accords with Cambridge/PHE Joint Modelling Team’s estimates of regional R values. They note “There is some evidence that Rt has risen in all regions and we believe that this is probably due to increasing mobility and mixing between households and in public and workplace settings”.
All this is important not because we might see ‘a second peak’. It is important because it means that the number of new infections is declining very slowly, which in turn means that most people will not return to previous patterns of ‘social consumption’. That in turn means that there cannot be a complete recovery. We do not know at what level of daily infections people will be happy to resume social consumption, but it is bound to be well below 17,000. The difference between R=0.8 and R=0.9 in getting to that much lower number of infections is measured in months, as is the difference between R=0.9 and R=0.95. We are relaxing lockdown at much higher levels for daily new infections compared to Italy, France and Germany.
Relaxing the lockdown might (I stress might) be justified if there was a tried and tested alternative mechanism to suppress R. That mechanism does exist: a well functioning and comprehensive track, trace and isolate (TTI) infrastructure. Yet the government still attempts to gaslight journalists with a launch of the new Serco led, “world beating” TTI regime at the beginning of June, that we now learn will not be fully operational until September or October. Quite how Serco sold that to ministers/Cummings we can only guess. Scaling up existing local authority teams would have been both quicker and more effective, but is contrary to this government’s ideology and the interests of those who fund it.
It seems clear that many/most of the scientists advising the government also think lockdown is ending too quickly. The alert level remains at 4, despite Johnson/Cummings’ wishes. As Rafael Behr put it, “Johnson’s relationship with science has gone the way of most of his relationships.” Yet this divergence does not seem to worry him and those around him at all, which is a bit odd for a government that kept claiming they were following the science.
I should resist the temptation to suggest that all this is obvious. When I modeled the economic impact of a pandemic I was surprised at how much of aggregate consumption was social. It isn’t just pubs, restaurants and tourism, but large parts of recreation, culture and transport. These sectors make up over a third of consumption. Even the demand for clothing may decline if there are no parties to go to. The pandemic creates a huge demand shock even without any lockdown measures like school closures.
That is why many better-off households have been saving much more during the pandemic. The certain way to get a recovery is to release those savings, by creating the conditions for social consumption to resume. That in turn means getting daily infections down substantially by not relaxing the lockdown too soon. As the Faculty of Public Health writes “Like everyone else we are longing for restrictions on our lives to be lifted. But evidence from around the globe shows that the way to achieve this is not to merely suppress covid-19, but to systematically reduce its incidence.”
In other words there is no trade-off between public health and the economy: better public health (less COVID-19 infections) is the sure way to a substantial recovery. The idea that we have to lift the lockdown for the sake of the economy is the new austerity. With austerity it was about how we had to get the deficit down, in order to have a sound economy. Now it is that we have to end the lockdown, in order to free the economy. In both cases it was the opposite of the truth. In both cases lives were unnecessarily lost. In both cases the recovery was blunted.
Could we get a similar recovery by some other means, such as a large fiscal stimulus? The short answer is no. Because social consumption is such a large proportion of the total, you would need a ridiculously large increase in spending in other sectors even to come close to substituting for that loss. The only reason why you would contemplate not doing the first best option, getting infections down, is because your ideology is screwing your common sense. Which is a pretty good description of how this government has dealt with this pandemic so far.
— Simon Wren-Lewis
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1270343779044687875
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT
Still rubbing eyes at this tweet. The guy was bleeding from his ears and was hospitalized. That was…faked?
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?
9:15 AM · Jun 9, 2020
anne:
The guy lives in a fantasy word where everyone is the enemy and after him. A man slightly older than he, dressed in plain civilian clothes, sans any protect gear, and as tall as a tree is a terrorist. How does that tune to the show go? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b5aW08ivHU “You are traveling to another dimension . . .
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/09/opinion/us-deficit-coronavirus.html
June 9, 2020
Learn to Love Trillion-Dollar Deficits
Our country’s myth about federal debt, explained.
By Stephanie Kelton
Last week, a bipartisan group of 60 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to congressional leadership, raising concerns about mounting debt and deficits that have come as a result of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We cannot ignore the pressing issue of the national debt,” they wrote. The letter warned of “irreparable damage to our country” if nothing is done to stem the tide of red ink. Senator Mike Enzi, Republican of Wyoming, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, echoed their concerns.
It’s an ominous sign for the smaller businesses and millions of unemployed Americans whose survival may very well depend on continued government support in this crisis. While these Democratic and Republican lawmakers stopped short of calling for immediate austerity measures, their remarks demonstrate that they have fallen prey to what I call the deficit myth: that our nation’s debt and deficits are on an unsustainable path and that we need to develop a plan to fix the problem.
As a proponent of what’s called Modern Monetary Theory and as a former chief economist for the Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee, intimately familiar with how public finance actually works, I am not worried about the recent multitrillion-dollar surge in spending.
But there was a time when it would have rattled me too.
I understand the deficit myth because in the early part of my career in economics I, too, bought into the conventional way of thinking. I was taught that the federal government should manage its finances in ways that resemble good old-fashioned household budgeting, that it should hold spending in line with revenues and avoid adding debt whenever possible.
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of Britain — President Ronald Reagan’s partner in the conservative revolution of the late 20th century — captured these sentiments in a seminal speech in 1983, declaring that “the state has no source of money other than the money people earn themselves. If the state wishes to spend more, it can only do so by borrowing your savings or by taxing you more.”
That thinking sounds reasonable to people, including me when I first absorbed it. But Mrs. Thatcher’s articulation of the deficit myth concealed a crucial reality: the monetary power of a currency-issuing government. Governments in nations that maintain control of their own currencies — like Japan, Britain and the United States, and unlike Greece, Spain and Italy — can increase spending without needing to raise taxes or borrow currency from other countries or investors. That doesn’t mean they can spend without limit, but it does mean they don’t need to worry about “finding the money,” as many politicians state, when they wish to spend more. Politics aside, the only economic constraints currency-issuing states face is inflation and the availability of labor and other material resources in the real economy.
It is true that in a bygone era, the U.S. government didn’t have full control of its currency. That’s because the U.S. dollar was convertible into gold, which forced the federal government to constrain its spending to protect the stock of its gold reserves. But President Richard Nixon famously ended the gold standard in August 1971, freeing the government to take full advantage of its currency-issuing powers. And yet, roughly a half-century later, top political leaders in the United States still talk as Ms. Thatcher did and legislate as though we, the taxpayers, are the ultimate source of the government’s money.
In 1997, during my early training as a professional economist, someone shared a little book titled “Soft Currency Economics” with me. Its author, Warren Mosler, a successful Wall Street investor, argued that when it came to money, debt and taxes, our politicians (and most economists) were getting almost everything wrong. I read it and wasn’t convinced. One of Mr. Mosler’s claims was that the money the government collects isn’t directly used to pay its bills. I had studied economics with world-renowned economists at Cambridge University, and none of my professors had ever said anything like that.
In 1998, I visited Mr. Mosler at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla., where I spent hours listening to him explain his thinking. He began by referring to the U.S. dollar as “a simple public monopoly.” Since the U.S. government is the sole issuer of the currency, he said, it was silly to think of Uncle Sam as needing to get dollars from the rest of us.
My head spun. Then he told me a story: Mr. Mosler had a beautiful beachfront property and all the luxuries of life anyone could hope to enjoy. He also had a family that included two teenagers, who resisted doing household chores. Mr. Mosler wanted the yard mowed, the beds made, the dishes done, the cars washed and so on. To encourage them to help out, he promised to compensate them by paying for their labor with his business cards. Nothing much got done.
“Why would we work for your business cards? They’re not worth anything!” they told him. So Mr. Mosler changed tactics. Instead of offering to compensate them for volunteering to pitch in around the house, he demanded a payment of 30 of his business cards, each month, with some chores worth more than others. Failure to pay would result in a loss of privileges: no more TV, use of the swimming pool or shopping trips to the mall.
Mr. Mosler had essentially imposed a tax that could be paid only with his own monogrammed paper. And he was prepared to enforce it. Now the cards were worth something. Before long, the kids were scurrying around, tidying up their bedrooms, the kitchen and the yard — working to maintain the lifestyle they wanted.
This, broadly speaking, is how our monetary system works. It is true that the dollars in your pocket are, in a physical sense, just pieces of paper. It’s the state’s ability to make and enforce its tax laws that sustains a demand for them, which in turn makes those dollars valuable. It’s also how the British Empire and others before it were able to effectively rule: conquer, erase the legitimacy of a given people’s original currency, impose British currency on the colonized, then watch how the entire local economy begins to revolve around British currency, interests and power. Taxes exist for many reasons, but they exist mainly to give value to a state’s otherwise worthless tokens.
Coming to terms with this was jarring — a Copernican moment. By the time I developed this subject into my first published, peer-reviewed academic paper, I realized that my prior understanding of government finance had been wrong.
In 2020, Congress has been showing us — in practice if not in its rhetoric — exactly how M.M.T. works: It committed trillions of dollars this spring that in the conventional economic sense it did not “have.” It didn’t raise taxes or borrow from China to come up with dollars to support our ailing economy. Instead, lawmakers simply voted to pass spending bills, which effectively ordered up trillions of dollars from the government’s bank, the Federal Reserve. In reality, that’s how all government spending is paid for.
M.M.T. simply describes how our monetary system actually works. Its explanatory power doesn’t depend on ideology or political party. Rather, the theory clarifies what is economically possible and shifts the terrain of policy debates currently hamstrung by nagging questions of so-called pay-fors: Instead of worrying about the number that falls out of the budget box at the end of each fiscal year, M.M.T. asks us to focus on the limits that matter.
At any point in time, every economy faces a sort of speed limit, regulated by the availability of its real productive resources — the state of technology and the quantity and quality of its land, workers, factories, machines and other materials. If any government tries to spend too much into an economy that’s already running at full speed, inflation will accelerate. So there are limits. However, the limits are not in our government’s ability to spend money or to sustain large deficits. What M.M.T. does is distinguish the real limits from wrongheaded, self-imposed constraints.
An understanding of Modern Monetary Theory matters greatly now. It could free policymakers not only to act boldly amid crises but also to invest boldly in times of more stability. It matters because to lift America out of its current economic crisis, Congress does not need to “find the money,” as many say, in order to spend more. It just needs to find the votes and the political will.
Stephanie Kelton is a professor of economics and public policy at Stony Brook University.Post Comment