Meanwhile potable water becomes more of a problem for Americans
In 2010, the UN declared clean water to be a human right. Yet a decade later, millions of Americans lack basic indoor plumbing, more than 100 million are exposed to toxic chemicals in their drinking water, and water bills have risen by an average of 80% across 12 US cities, in a cascading crisis of water affordability.
The Guardian is tackling the subject of the US water crisis with a landmark series, in partnership with Consumer Reports and others – and we’re asking for our readers’ help to test the water quality in your area. As Bernie Sanders and the Michigan congresswoman Brenda Lawrence argue, it is time clean water ceased to be a source of government profit, and became a basic right:
Unbelievably, when it comes to water infrastructure, America’s challenges resemble those of a developing country. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives our drinking water infrastructure a ‘D’ grade and our wastewater infrastructure a ‘D+’.
Several years ago, the New York Times published an article about the problem with access to drinking water in Peru. Rights to the water system in the country had been sold to an international company, with the promise that making water profitable would allow for extending water access all through the country. However, charging what the company wished for water meant that poorer Peruvians would not be able to afford the water.
There were protests in Peru by poorer, indigenous Peruvians with the result that the agreement with the company to develop the water system was abandoned. A leader of the protests was Evo Morales, who would go on to become the first indigenous president of Peru and lead the successful development of the water system and much more that expressly benefited poorer Peruvians, though benefited the country as a whole.
Morales was recently removed from the presidency in an American supported coup.
What struck me in the beginning, was that Brad DeLong, a “card-carrying neoliberal,” read the Times article about Peru deciding to develop the water system as a public good and immediately decided that Peru would be ruined.
DeLong was completely and importantly wrong about Peru, but never looked back.
Delong however showed the extent to which treating what should be a public good had become unthinkable for ordinary economists as neoliberal development policy became all that was thought of.
December 18, 2005
The Future of Latin America: Another Such Victory and We Are Lost
“Another such victory and I am lost,” said Pyrrhus of Epirus after beating Rome’s legions. Juan Ferrero writes about another such victory–this time for the left in Bolivia: *
December 15, 2005
Who Will Bring Water to the Bolivian Poor?
By JUAN FORERO
— Brad DeLong