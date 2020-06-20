Interesting stuff
by David Zetland (One handed economist)
- “Biohacking life” — a physics geek gets into our metabolism
- Governments are printing money to “get out of the crisis”, but they are probably sowing the seeds of the next crisis (of inflation? fiscal collapse?)
- An incredibly interesting dive into Japanese cosmology
- The American Press Is Destroying Itself (under pressures of political correctness)
- This is the governance article (good/bad responses to C19 as a function of government quality) I’ve been looking for!
- Excess deaths really explain the damage from C19: NYT and Economist
- Some techniques for reaching consensus on difficult topics
- Humans have used technology to help women to have 8 billion babies
- Massive glaciers are melting in Antartica in front of researchers’ eyes.
- A VC guy on big tech monopolies, inequality and race
