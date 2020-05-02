I can’t see how any sane or not-lied-to person would prefer a benefit cut to the small tax increase needed to avoid it. Remember that the workers will pay that tax increase themselves, out of an income that is expeced to grow in real value ten times as fast as the tax increase, and they will get their money back twice over when they retire, due to the effecive “interest” from pay as you go financing in a growing economy. And the insurance value of the SS program is priceless.



Moreover, I can’t see how any intelligent… not fooled… person would fail to see the advantages of a gradual increase in the tax starting as soon as possible. Not only financial advantages, but avoiding the political stampede that will be caused by the hysteria generated when the Trust Fund finally does run out.



Note to my progressive friends: calling for an expansion of Social Security benefits, to be paid for by “the rich,” will give the rich what they have always wanted: turn SS into welfare as we knew it, so they can can cut it down to a size where they can drown it in the bathtub. Every year they will say “we have the will but not the wallet.” This is exactly what Roosevelt avoided by insisting that Social Security be an insurance program FOR workers paid for BY the workers themselves.