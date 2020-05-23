Dan Crawford | May 23, 2020 2:06 pm



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for May 18 – 22 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Many of the indicators are bouncing off their worst levels, especially those like mortgages that are affected by lower interest rates. On the other hand, employment losses continue to spread out.

