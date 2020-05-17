Weekly Indicators for May 11 – 15 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | May 17, 2020 11:00 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha. Noteworthy this week is that mortgage rates have fallen to new all-time lows, and mortgage applications, not coincidentally, have rebounded sharply.

This is good news since housing normally leads the way in economic recoveries. This is an important positive for whenever the time comes that more normal life is able to safely resume.

