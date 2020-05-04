Weekly Indicators for April 27 – May 1 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

As with the Great Recession, once the economy has gone over a cliff, the next question is, where is the bottom of the cliff? At least on a weekly basis, the data didn’t get materially worse in a YoY sense this week.

Is that the bottom of the cliff? Or are there further, worse, second order effects to come? We’ll start to get those answers once we can begin to compare May data with April’s.

As usual, clicking over and reading rewards me a little bit for my efforts.