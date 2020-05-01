The widely followed IHME model of coronavirus cases has been much too optimistic

The IHME model by the University of Washington has gotten a lot of attention in the past month, most likely because it has always forecast a much lower number of total deaths caused by coronavirus than, for example the Imperial College of London’s model, that forecast over 1 million US deaths if no quarantine measures were put in place.

But that model has come in for a lot of criticism, and I have come to distrust it. Its main feature – and biggest shortcoming in my opinion – is that it assumes that the US path will follow that of China and South Korea, where after the peak is reached, the disease ramps down just as quickly as it ramped up.

Here is what the model predicts today: a quick ramp-down in new deaths to below 500/day no later than the 3rd week of May (and most likely before May 10), and virtually no deaths at all after June 1:

Figure 1

That strikes me as totally unbelievable.

My skepticism is increased because, over the past month this model has consistently underestimated the actual path of new deaths.

The below graph shows the model’s forecast as it has changed since its original forecast in late March:

Note that the forecast dropped from a high of about 94,000 deaths projected on April 1, to 82,000 on April 5, and again to 60,000 on April 7.