The Comic Stylings of FRED, Employment Edition
I’m back to playing with data, so there will probably be more posts coming soon. (Sorry.)
Meanwhile, this one was irresistible. FRED® has a “Natural Rate of Unemployment” data series. Apparently, the evil of the United States is that—except for the second half of the Clinton Administration where it was worth people’s while—Americans Just Don’t Work Enough,
Same graphic, excluding last month and with the monthly employment data averaged to match the Quarterly NAIRU.
There came a time when, after paying for gas/transportation, etc., it wasn’t worth it? I think what Mitch and Trump are trying to do with unemployment amounts to indentured servitude or a version of share-cropping which was an adaptation of slavery.
This graph shows u6 for ~the same period. Can anyone spot the Trump Bump?
