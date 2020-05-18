Ken Houghton | May 18, 2020 2:45 pm



I’m back to playing with data, so there will probably be more posts coming soon. (Sorry.)

Meanwhile, this one was irresistible. FRED® has a “Natural Rate of Unemployment” data series. Apparently, the evil of the United States is that—except for the second half of the Clinton Administration where it was worth people’s while—Americans Just Don’t Work Enough,

Same graphic, excluding last month and with the monthly employment data averaged to match the Quarterly NAIRU.