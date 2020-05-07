Robert Waldmann | May 7, 2020 8:04 am



There is a severe Remdesivir shortage

On March 2 2020, I warned you that this was going to happen.

I did not warn about the opaque and arbitrary Trump administration policy, because the Trump administration is always “worse than you imagine possible even taking into account the fact that it is worse than you imagine possible” Brad DeLong 2003 or so referring to the last Republican presidency.

When are Americans going to notice the pattern ?