Open thread May 22, 2020 Dan Crawford | May 22, 2020 8:07 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Smart money says that whatever trump thinks, go the other way.
“A study of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents found that those who received an antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus had a significantly higher risk of death compared with those who did not.
People treated with hydroxychloroquine, or the closely related drug chloroquine, were also more likely to develop a type of irregular heart rhythm, or arrhythmia, that can lead to sudden cardiac death, it concluded.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/05/22/hydroxychloroquine-coronavirus-study/Post Comment