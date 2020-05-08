Infections in US States by population density

Since COVID-19 is a communicable disease, it should hardly be a surprise that the most densely populated States have the most cases per capita, and conversely the least densely States have the least cases. But since that basic point is lost in a lot of the analysis, let’s take a look.

Below are two charts consisting of the 12 most and least densely populated States, their respective population densities, and several measures of coronavirus infections.

The first column gives the rank of the State based on the total number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic. The second column gives their rank per capita over time since the start of the pandemic. Finally, the third column gives their rank per capita based on infections just over the past week:

State Population

Density

(Per Sq. Mile) Total #

Infections

(Rank) Infections

Per capita

(Rank) 1 week

Infections

Per capita NJ 1208 2 2 2 RI 1010 21 4 1 MA 867 3 3 3 CT 741 9 5 6 MD 614 12 10 8 DE 484 33 8 9 NY 419 1 1 7 FL 376 8 28 37 PA 286 6 12 14 OH 284 14 27 26 CA 251 5 32 31 IL 231 4 29 5