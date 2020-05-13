If you open it, they still won’t come: restaurant edition
If you open it, they still won’t come: restaurant edition
In case you haven’t already seen it, here is the OpenTable restaurant reservation data from 3 Confederate States that “reopened” their economy at the end of April:
Even though restaurants were open again, reservations were still down over 80% from a year ago.
This highlights an important behavioral aspect of the pandemic: people did not wait for their State governments to order lockdowns in order to stop face-to-face economic activity. In all States – those that locked down early, late, or not at all – people dramatically slowed down non-“socially distant” participation.
This also explains what we see in the Florida data (which has other issues: e.g., snowbirds who have died in Florida haven’t been counted in its data):
Cases of coronavirus peaked in early April (no later than the 8th), the same week that Florida finally and belatedly went to a Statewide lockdown – I.e., too early for the lockdown to have made the difference.
The evidence is that in general seniors in Florida continue to be seriously concerned about their vulnerability to the virus, and are staying home, regardless of what their governor’s actions.
NDd:
The majority of people in Michigan prefer to wait till the end of May to open up the state. I am hoping people will do the same in Michigan as in Florida with regard to restaurants. The Legislature is majority Republican and they did not but allow Whitmer to extend the stay at home citation and they verbally say it was illegal to say so. In the meantime, we have people wandering around without masks.
.
Not mentioned also is that for most of us dining out constitutes “disposable income” i.e. not essential living expenses. People who still have some job security are likely thinking about family and loved ones who don’t. So even if you have the money you are likely to defer splurging on the little extras.
There are huge sectors that this will impact alongside bars/restaurants. Live music, movies, sporting events and even video games etc will likely be crushed for a good while until people can have some breathing room in their financial outlook.
The lack of a unified national policy has basically left it up to governors and that his been compounded by both parties trying to make this a partisan issue. Add to this the fact that the 1% have lost money in the stock market and will lose more if some big companies go bankrupt and you have the absolutely absurd notion that “ liberals” do not want to reopen the economy because a few more old people may die a few months earlier. As I have said many times it is not a choice between controlling the virus or having a good economy—you can not have a good economy without controlling the virus and all the thugs running around with long guns and no masks are simply extending the lousy economy.Post Comment