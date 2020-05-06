Spencer England | May 6, 2020 9:00 pm



It looks like many states are preparing to end stay at home quarantine.

If you look at the numerous charts around on the number of new coronavirus-19 cases reported each day it looks encouraging. They show a peaking and a very slow decline or at best a plateau.

However, this plateau is the product of two very different curves for New York city and the rest of the country. It is New York city falling and the rest of the country rising significantly.

Don’t Be Fooled by America’s Flattening Curve, NYT, Nathaniel Lash, May 6, 2020

This looks very much like the various state governments could be lifting the quarantine just as they experience a surge in new cases.