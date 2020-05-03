Coronavirus dashboard for May 2: good news, but still primarily due to NY

NewDealdemocrat | May 3, 2020 12:39 am



Here is the update through yesterday (May 1).

As usual, significant developments are in italics. The trends in new infections, deaths, and in testing have all turned positive – if not positive enough. But the good news remains primarily a NY story.

I have discontinued giving the % increases day/day in infections and deaths. They were included when important to determine if the US was “bending the curve.” The issue now is whether any States (beyond the least populated rural or isolated States) can “crush the curve.”<

Number of new and total reported Infections (from Johns Hopkins via arcgis.com and 91-divoc.com):

Number: 34,129, total 1,104,161 (vs. day/day high of +36,161 on April 24)



Figure 1 There has been a slight decrease in the number of new cases in the US. The US has the worst record in the world, by far, with no sign of any big decrease. Number of deaths and infections and rate of increase of testing (from COVID Tracking Project) ***Number of deaths: 1,743, total 59,059 (vs. day/day peak of +2,700 April 29)





Seven day average of deaths:1,896 (vs. 2,058 peak on April 21)

Number of tests: 305,118 (new daily peak*)

Ratio of positive tests to total: 9.1:1 (new high)





In the past three weeks, as shown in the graph above, the percentage of positive to total tests has declined from about 20% to 11%. If this percentage were to fall to 6%, then based on the history of South Korea, lockdowns can begin to be judiciously lifted and a thoroughgoing regimen of “test, trace, and isolate” can be begun. Four small States are in that range now (but none have the tracing or isolation regimen in place).

*ex.-Calif clearing its backlog

Comparison of deaths, infections, and testing for NY vs. US ex-NY: The good news about infections and deaths above is mainly about NY. Summary for May 2